For over three decades, Gremlins fans have been hoping and praying for a third feature film. Recently, there was news that this might be coming closer to a reality, but until that moment comes, we have an animated series in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which premiered on Max in 2023. If you're a hardcore Gremlins fan or a horror buff, you may have been disappointed because the new show wasn't at all like the movies. The gremlins were there, but Secrets of the Mogwai was a safe, fantastical adventure for kids. It told the story of young Sam Wing (Izaac Wang) and Gizmo (A.J. LoCascio) in their early days after meeting in China, and its focus was more on folklore than anything horrific.

The series returned for a second season last year, now titled Gremlins: The Wild Batch. The first five episodes were released in October, but on April 10, the series continues with five more installments. While it was difficult to get into the drastic tonal shift in the first season, the second has found its way by digging deeper into its characters and crafting stories with more compelling adventures. It also helps that the show has switched up its setting, with Sam, Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green), Gizmo, and a newcomer — an escaped prisoner named Chang (Simu Liu) — heading off to San Francisco on a new adventure. If you're looking for anything horror-centric, you're not going to get it. The Wild Batch is still for kids, but if you let go of the past, it's fun for adults too.

What Is 'Gremlins: The Wild Batch' About?