The wait is almost over, and chaos is on the way, as Max has finally set a return date for the back half of the second season of Gremlins: The Wild Batch. It’s been five months since the first batch (no pun intended) of episodes dropped on the streamer, and, although we’ll have to wait one more month for the next part of the story, we now know that Season 2’s second half is set for April 10. In addition to the glorious announcement that the wacky, wild, and animated world of Gremlins is almost back on our screens, we also have a lineup of fresh names that will add their voices to the call sheet. Included are the likes of Timothy Olyphant (Alien: Earth), Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and SungWon Cho (BlackBerry).

Packing up their lives in Shanghai, the second season will follow Gizmo (A.J. LoCascio), Sam (Izaac Wang) and Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green) as they leave everything they know behind and set out on a global-crossing adventure. It’s been one year since the events of the first season and the trio are hunting down a runaway gang of evil Mogway, with hopes of stopping them before it’s too late. On their journey across the United States, they’ll venture into the American West where they’ll come face-to-face with some historical figures and even clash with some other supernatural and magical beings.

As far as the new voice talent is concerned, we know that Olyphant will lend his vocals to play the part of Johnny Appleseed, while Weigert will return to a familiar favorite — Calamity Jane. The actress previously played the part of the no-nonsense sharpshooter in the beloved Western series of yesteryear, Deadwood, a performance that would ultimately earn her an Emmy nomination. Right now, Brown and Cho’s roles are being kept under wraps.

