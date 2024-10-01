A bunch of cute yet demonic tiny terrors will soon be returning to a screen near you as Season 2 of Gremlins: The Wild Batch lunges towards its October 3 premiere date on Max. Traveling across the world, the next chapter in the prequel series sees the main characters trekking from Shanghai to San Francisco where they’ll need to stick together if they have any hopes of destroying the evil Mogwai and pulling the Californian city back from the brink of destruction. While plenty of our animated friends will return for the follow-up installment, a handful of new faces will also make their debut. Two of those fresh characters can be seen in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek that introduces Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) and Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show) to the big happy family.

From under the depths of Shanghai rise Little Big (Chieng) and Big Big (Yang), two Ice Dragons who are eager to take a peek inside of Sam’s (Izaac Wang) box, the pair are surprised to find not food but Gizmo (A.J. LoCascio) inside. Taken aback by their finding, the dragon brothers are terrified that a Mogwai has made its way into their lair. Using the dragons’ fear to their advantage, the group plays up Gizmo’s Mogwai background and pumps the brothers for information.

Along with Chieng and Yang, the second season of Max’s hit animated series will also feature a handful of guest performances from a very recognizable lineup that includes John Glover (Gremlins 2: The New Batch), Michael Paul Chan (The Closer), Keith David (The Princess and the Frog), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) and Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King). Reprising their roles from the successful debut season are the likes of Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett), James Hong (Everything Everywhere All at Once), BD Wong (the Jurassic World film series), Gabrielle Nevaeh (That Girl Lay Lay) and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series). Also joining the A-list main voice cast will be Barbie and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, Simu Liu.

What’s Next For Gizmo in ‘Gremlins: The Wild Batch’ Season 2?

As cute, cuddly, and sweet as ever, the tides will change a bit for Gizmo during the second season of the animated hit. Fans of the franchise will know that the little bugger can have a bit of a mean streak in him and Season 2 plans to dive into that a bit. Over the summer at San Diego Comic Con, Collider’s Meredith Loftus spoke with the cast of the series, with LoCascio teasing Gizmo’s wild side.

“As we know, Gremlins are complicated creatures. Gizmo's been on the straight and narrow, trying to resist some of those Gremlin-like urges, or evil Mogwai as we call them in the show. Now he's coming to terms with that and trying to deal with that tightrope walk of temptation.”

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of Gremlins: The Wild Batch above and tune into Max for the Season 2 debut on October 3.

