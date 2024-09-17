Max has finally unveiled the first trailer for Gremlins: The Wild Batch. The animated series serves as a prequel to the famous Gremlins movie franchise, and it's a follow-up to 2022's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. This time, Gizmo and the kids will travel from Shanghai to the United States due to a mysterious call that one of them has been receiving. The new season debuts just in time for Halloween, on October 3.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch takes place one year after the events of the first season. As the trailer reveals, Sam (voiced by Izaac Wang), Elle (Gabrielle Nevaeh), and Gizmo (AJ LoCascio) will be hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, and that's why they end up taking such a long trip away from home. All of that is prompted by Gizmo's strange behavior, which makes the kids worried that their new friend might be going away.

Meanwhile, the Mogwai are establishing their new territory in San Francisco, and they're ready to do whatever evil deed they need to in order to establish their dominance. They'll awaken every sort of threat in America, and the kids will have to deal with spirits, dragons, zombies, and all kinds of creatures in order to discover what it is that the Mogwai have unearthed. It won't be easy at all, but they're willing to travel towards the scary stuff to save the day.

'Gremlins: The Wild Batch' Is Looking as Good as Ever

Along with the trailer, Max also unveiled the poster for Gremlins: The Wild Batch, which underscores the various elements that the kids will come across in the new episodes: the looming threat of the evil Mogwai, the American West desert that they'll have to power through and their determination to help their friend Gizmo. The poster also champions the excellent animation style of the series, which once again will be one of the highlights of the adventure.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, while the series is showrun by Tze Chun (Gotham). The voice cast also features Ming-Na Wen (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda franchise), BD Wong (Heart of Stone),​​​​ and George Takei (Star Trek). This season, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings) joins the main voice cast along with new guests that include John Glover (Fear The Walking Dead), Michael Paul Chan (The Resident), Ronny Chieng (M3GAN), Keith David (Krapopolis), Will Forte (The Great North), Kelly Hu (Watchmen: Chapter 1) and Jimmy O. Yang (The Monkey King).

Max premieres Gremlins: The Wild Batch on October 3. You can check out the trailer above and the new poster below.

Image via Max