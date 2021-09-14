Netflix is once again teaming up with Dark Horse Entertainment to bring one of their graphic novels to life as a television series. The streamer announced that a series adaptation of Grendel has been greenlit, based on the comic series by Matt Wagner. Supernatural alum Andrew Dabb is set to serve as writer and showrunner, making Grendel the third series collaboration between Netflix and Dark Horse, after the upcoming Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, and the wildly successful The Umbrella Academy.

Grendel is set to follow Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer, and assassin who goes to war with New York’s criminal types to avenge the death of the love of his life — only to realize that, in his grief, he may as well join them in their tirade. Abubakr Ali is set to play Rose, with additional cast including Jaime Ray Newman as Jocasta Rose, Julian Black Antelope as Argent, Madeline Zima as Liz Sparks, Kevin Corrigan as Barry Palumbo, Emma Ho as Stacy Palumbo, Erik Palladino as Teddy Ciccone, Brittany Allen as Annabelle Wright, and Andy Mientus as Larry Stohler.

Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson is set to executive produce the series, alongside Keith Goldberg, Chris Tongue, and original comic creator Wagner, who expressed his excitement for the adaptation in a statement:

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the GRENDEL saga, one of the longest-running independent comics series, finally being translated into live-action for the screen. Under the sharp guidance of showrunner Andrew Dabb, our incredible creative team, sure-to-be stellar cast and Dark Horse Entertainment have teamed with Netflix to produce this provocative adaptation that will bring my characters and concepts to an all new audience and yet still provide excitement and surprises for die-hard fans. I'm especially excited to see Abubakr Ali bring the character of Grendel/Hunter Rose to life -- he has the charisma, style and vital edginess that I've been envisioning in the role for years.”

No release date has been announced for the series, which has yet to go into production, but fans of both Netflix and Grendel can look forward to the kind of action and adventure typical of Netflix comic adaptations like The Umbrella Academy, exploring what it means to cross the line between hero and villain, and just where that line lies.

