Anyone who has seen Damien Chazelle's Babylon knows that the transition from silent to talking pictures in Hollywood during the late 1920s was an exciting yet daunting era. While we take sound and dialogue in films for granted now, throwing this seismic new element relatively early in the medium's lifespan was drastic. It would be like if you changed the shape and design of the bat or added two more fielding positions in baseball. Many of silent cinema's brightest stars, including Clara Bow (the loose inspiration for Margot Robbie's character in Babylon) and Gloria Swanson, struggled mightily to transition to sound and became vestiges of past glory, with this archetype of a washed-up relic being satirized by Swanson herself in Sunset Boulevard. The signature silent leading lady, Greta Garbo, maintained her stardom as a speaking star in the '30s, but it wasn't until her 1939 rom-com classic, Ninotchka, that she demonstrated her true depth as an actor.

Greta Garbo Became a Romantic Comedy Lead in 'Ninotchka'

Image via MGM

In the primal days of Hollywood, Greta Garbo, like her silent film counterparts, Lillian Gish and Charlie Chaplin, were pioneers of screen acting with distinct and recognizable traits. The Swedish-born actor was known for her melancholic and somber screen persona, playing tragic characters with elegantly reserved gravitas deployed in films like Flesh and the Devil, A Woman of Affairs, and The Mysterious Lady. With many stars falling by the wayside with the advent of sound, MGM, her longtime studio, advertised Anna Christie in 1930 with the tagline "Garbo talks!," and she quickly proved her chops as a dramatic actor in the talkie era, earning Oscar nominations for Anna Christie, Romance, and Camille.

"Garbo laughs!," the tagline for Ninotchka, the actor's foray into romantic comedy, was the "Dylan goes electric!" of its time. Like Bob Dylan moving on from folk, the idea of Garbo breaking out of her melodramatic persona to make us laugh seemed inconceivable. The film, directed by screwball comedy master Ernst Lubitsch and written by Billy Wilder before he was a two-time Oscar-winning director, comments on the incredulous nature of the premise. Garbo plays the titular Ninotchka, a stern, non-nonsense Soviet official sent to Paris to supervise the deal between three Russians and a count, Leon (Melvyn Douglas), for the sale of jewels. Despite her best efforts, Ninotchka becomes attracted to Leon, who represents everything she detests.

Ernst Lubitsch Unlocked Greta Garbo's Softer Side and the Perfect Rom-Com Formula in 'Ninotchka'