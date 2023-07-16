The Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie will soon hit the big screen. Greta Gerwig, an undeniably talented filmmaker who has provided global audiences with groundbreaking movies, has been praised for her work on the film since it premiered on July 9.

Thanks to everyone's favorite cinephile platform Letterboxd, fans have finally gotten to know which are some of the films behind the highly anticipated and pinkest movie of the year — from The Philadelphia Story to The Umbrellas of Cherbourg; these are some of the titles that inspired the filmmaker's work in the latest summer blockbuster, and Gerwig could not help referencing. Check the official full list here, along with the supplemental interview.

13 'Splash' (1984)

Splash, a fantasy romance directed by Ron Howard starring Tom Hanks as a young man who falls in love with a mermaid (Daryl Hannah) who has saved him from drowning as a young boy, is one of the most modern flicks in Gerwig's inspiration list.

While the reason why Splash made it to the list may come off as really obvious to some (Barbie's going to feature some mermaids as well, brought to life by the pop star Dua Lipa and former WWE fighter John Cena), what stands out the most to the filmmaker is the fact that it is "utterly charming and works emotionally, even though it’s so high concept and it’s down to Daryl Hannah and Tom Hanks, who are so great. I’m sure the tagline was, like, 'Fish Out of Water.' It felt like a crossing-worlds movie..."

12 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

This classic, fast-paced George Cukor 1940 romantic comedy follows a wealthy woman (Katharine Hepburn) as she learns the truth about herself just before her planned remarriage when her ex-husband (Cary Grant) and a tabloid-style reporter (James Stewart) show there.

In conversation with Letterboxd, Gerwig revealed that the great screwball comedy movieThe Philadelphia Story was a major inspiration for her new feature. One of the reasons why both Gerwig and Robbie love the film is because "KatharineHepburn describes herself as being a Grecian statue." When asked if Cary Grant "could make Ken work," the director could not help hiding her love for the old Hollywood star and said that he "could make anything work, for sure."

11 'Saturday Night Fever' (1977)

Centering on a 19-year-old Italian-American, played by John Travolta, who spends his weekends dancing and drinking at a local discotheque, Saturday Night Fever is a memorable 1970s film. Like Barbie, it depicts the anxieties of not knowing what to do next by following Tony Manero's unusual journey after high school, in which he finds comfort and escapism through dancing.

One of the most memorable aspects of John Badham's iconic film, which clearly influenced the dance sequence in Barbie, is its epic disco soundtrack. "I always had a sense of wanting this to be a movie with an amazing soundtrack," the director said. "I thought Barbie seemed so disco to me in her heart, because Barbie’s sort of — and I will say this as a lover of Barbie and disco — a little bit dorky in the best way."

10 'The Ladies Man' (1961)

Starring and directed by Jerry Lewis, the creative 1961 comedy follows a clueless, naïve, and recently single graduate who unknowingly accepts a position as a servant in a home occupied by numerous young women.

Although The Ladies Man is a memorable film for many reasons, what stands out the most is assuredly the opening scene and the astounding set design in the movie — and Gerwig seems to think so, too. "They built this house that was cut out, and then they moved around the rooms with a camera in this one continuous shot with all these girls getting ready," the filmmaker said. "That’s where I got the idea for the mirror that has nothing in it that you look through, and it’s just her."

9 'His Girl Friday' (1940)

To prevent his ex-wife (Rosalind Russell), a talented investigative reporter, from getting married again, a New York newspaper editor (Cary Grant) employs every stratagem in the book Howard Hawks' masterfully acted His Girl Friday (one of the best in the screwball comedy genre).

It seems Gerwig loves and mentions His Girl Friday because it is one of "the best fast-talking movies of all time," in the director's own words. It's clear from the trailer that Barbie will feature some amazing, quirky dialogue, and this Golden Age epic assuredly had a huge influence on that.

8 'Playtime' (1967)

Directed by Jacques Tati, this 1967 comedy follows Monsieur Hulot (played by Tati) as he curiously wanders around high-tech Paris, paralleling his tour with a group of American tourists. In the meantime, a restaurant/nightclub prepares for its opening. However, they are still under construction.

"Incredible, amazing. Jacques Tati is the king of the slow joke," the filmmaker praised the comedy and architecture of Playtime. Like Barbie, the filmfeatures an astounding set design. "The way those movies unfold are just so perfect. I always thought of Mattel as existing slightly in Jacques Tati’s world."

7 'The Red Shoes' (1948)

An incredible ballet feature and essential movie about dance, The Red Shoes follows a young ballet dancer who is split between her ambitious pursuit to become a prima ballerina and the man she is madly in love with.

According to Gerwig, what the director loves the most about the film is that, like the new genre-bending movie, it exists in "a category of its own," being both "inventive and theatrical," but also "cinematic." The classic drama makes for an unforgettable watch featuring ravishing visuals and magical, truly artistic production design.

6 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

One of Stanley Kubrick's most memorable flicks, 2001: A Space Odyssey is an epic, cosmic, science fiction movie that reflects on the evolution of humanity. The movie follows the aftermath of a mysterious artifact's unearthing beneath the lunar surface and a spaceship's journey to Jupiter to find its origins.

From the moment the teaser trailer for the Barbie movie came out — featuring similar landscapes, the same score, and a giant Barbie smiling while looking down at little girls playing with dated dolls — cinephiles could not help gushing over the 2001: A Space Odyssey reference. When listing her biggest influences in the filmmaking of the summer hit, Gerwig mentioned Kubrick's iconic movie, saying, "I think we all know why."

5 'An American in Paris' (1951)

Starring the legendary Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron, Vincente Minnelli's fluid musical romance drama is one of the most well-known in the genre, featuring some of the best singing and dancing. The movie depicts an American ex-GI who stays in post-war Paris to become a painter and falls for the charming Lise Bouvier.

Gerwig made a point to highlight the film's opening and the surreal elements it features, which were seemingly a huge influence on Barbie. "There was something so satisfying about watching him go through his morning routine — that was one of the morning routines I loved. Even though Barbie has much more of an expanse, I was like, 'This is a great opening'", the filmmaker said.

4 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

One of the most renowned movie musicals of all time, Singin' in the Rain also stars the iconic Gene Kelly and features perhaps his most iconic role. The Stanley Donen film, which Kelly also directed, follows a silent film star who ends up falling for a chorus girl while making the difficult transition to talkies in 1920s Hollywood.

"I also picked Singin’ in the Rain, which is my favorite movie. There are so many great things in Singin’ in the Rain, but the dream ballet inside of the dream ballet is one of the most incredible, beautiful, completely unhinged things," Gerwig explained how the film inspired the dance sequences in the upcoming film. "When he’s dancing with Cyd Charisse with the stairs, and she’s got that long white scarf that floats up — that was sort of how we wanted to model a certain Ken ballet."

3 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

To this day, The Wizard of Oz, which revolutionized the industry with its astounding usage of Technicolor, remains a beloved feature and certainly stands the test of time. Centering on young Judy Garland's Dorothy Gale and dog Toto's journey as they are swept away by a tornado and land in the magical Land of Oz, this classic is undoubtedly essential viewing.

With all the stunning pops of color in Barbie — especially all that pink — it is not in the least surprising that the filmmaker was inspired by one of the most visually striking movies to date. "It does something that I wanted to emulate, which is these incredible sound stages and these painted skies and this sense of… I say, 'authentically artificial', which I think is very beautiful and emotional," she said, adding that they executed Barbie "like they would’ve done in the ’30s and ’40s and ’50s soundstage musicals. It was something that we kept returning to."

2 'The Truman Show' (1998)

A movie about a man (Jim Carrey) who has been unknowingly living in a simulation for nearly three decades and is utterly unaware that another world out there sounds familiar. Featuring a slightly similar premise and compelling set design, this Peter Weir movie is almost required viewing before Barbie.

The reason why The Truman Showmakes it to Gerwig's list hardly needs any explaining, and the filmmaker seems to think so too: "I had to include The Truman Show both because I watched it again before I made this movie, and because Peter Weir very generously got on the phone with me before I started shooting, and he talked to me for a long time about how he shot it and how they made it work."

1 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

It only makes sense that the pastel-colored, sweet films of French director Jacques Demy are some of the biggest influences in Barbie's filmmaking. This one in particular, examines the separation of a young woman named Genevieve (Catherine Deneuve) from her lover, who was sent to war, and her life-altering decisions during their time away from each other.

In addition to The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Gerwig also mentioned Young Girls of Rochefort and Model Shop, and it is quite easy to see how these films also helped build the production design of the upcoming movie (Robbie's hair was apparently a nod to Catherine Deneuve in the film). "That’s an amazing movie and astonishingly beautiful. I loved the use of color and the surrealness," the director praised Demy's work, proceeding to talk about the similarities in her own film. "Everything feels painterly, and that was a big part of it."

