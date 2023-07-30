Greta Gerwig is one of the burgeoning filmmakers of the last decade, confirming her ability to be an indie queen and a blockbuster goddess. She is versatile and genuine in bringing her personality to her films, whether acting, writing, or directing. She is responsible for aiding in a new movement of filmmaking called mumblecore which is characterized by naturalistic dialogue and performances typically set around people in their twenties going through some form of an existential crisis.

Since her early days, she has gone on to work with prominent filmmakers, such as her partner Noah Baumbach to write and star in a number of quirky films. Now showing her prowess as an auteur director, she is taking on new heights with blockbuster movies such as Barbie. Time can only tell, but she is proving to be one of the most influential filmmakers!

10 ‘Mistress America’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Co-Written by Noah Baumbach, Mistress America stars Greta Gerwig as Brooke, the soon-to-be step-sister of a quiet and awkward young woman who takes her under her wing and into a new version of herself. They begin a friendship characterized by Brooke’s world of interesting friends and chaotic adventures.

Understanding the character she wrote allows Gerwig to dive deep into a role. Her charismatic performance adds depth and charm to the story while maintaining a complex performance. Mistress America's high rating can be attributed to the writing, which is loaded with clever dialogue and funny observations about contemporary life and relationships.

9 ‘Nights and Weekends’ (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Nights and Weekends is an indie film directed by Gerwig and Joe Swanberg. The film explores the complexities of a long-distance relationship portrayed by the filmmakers. The movie follows James and Mattie as they navigate their relationship and attempt to maintain their connection despite being in different cities.

The film is a unique perspective on love – the intricacies of intimacy and sustaining a romantic bond when separated by different personal goals and ambitions. Nights and Weekends takes a naturalistic approach to its subjects, as it often feels like a documentary, focusing on the characters and adding depth to their struggles and vulnerabilities.

8 ‘Maggie's Plan’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

An underrated arthouse comedy directed by Rebecca Miller, Maggie's Plan stars Gerwig as Maggie, a woman living in New York City who wants to have a child but is not in a romantic relationship. Feeling the pressure of her biological clock, she plans to have a child through artificial insemination, but everything becomes complicated when she falls in love with a married man.

Maggie's Plan sees Gerwig’s character grapples with the complexities of family dynamics, relationships, and love through all the turmoil. She explores herself as she attempts to balance the challenges of personal desires with the responsibilities and complications of unconventional relationships. Maggie's Plan perfectly blends Gerwig’s wit and dry humor with charming moments of drama that help an audience understand the duality of the pursuit of happiness.

7 ‘Jackie’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Pablo Larraín directed the biographical film of Jacqueline Kennedy and used a series of flashbacks revealing the First Lady's psychological struggles. Alongside Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, Gerwig plays Nancy Tuckerman, the longtime friend, and the First Lady's secretary.

Jackie is a great unconventional biopic and an insightful look into the life of an iconic figure in United States history. Gerwig's role may seem like an offshoot for the actress, but her adaptability makes her perfect for the role. Her presence generally is one of quirkiness but with serious intent. As Nancy, she needed to show a sense of normalized decorum yet a sense of likability and candor that would allow an audience to see a new perspective.

6 ‘Barbie’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Barbie marked the largest-grossing opening weekend of a female director, which shows how much people love Gerwig's voice and tone. The material seems like an odd fit for Gerwig, but that ironically makes her the perfect fit as she creates a movie about self-discovery and the existential existence of something that has been thought of as one-dimensional.

An admirable characteristic of Gerwig has always been her wit; she combines drama and comedy together to create a harmonious balance that makes audiences laugh and cry. Barbie is a character that so many people grew up with and that seems one-dimensional, but Gerwig flips this on the head and starts asking questions about society.

5 ‘20th Century Women’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Written and directed by auteur filmmaker Mike Mills, 20th Century Women takes place in 1979 as it follows a teenage boy seeking guidance from the women in his life. Gerwig plays the supporting character Abbie, a young, artistic photographer staying with the main character.

Gerwig delivers one of her finest acting performances in 20th Century Women. Abbie exposes the main character to new ideas and experiences in the film. 20th Century Women captures how women of different generations affect the mind of a learning boy, showing him the complexities of the world around him and the perspectives he would not have had otherwise. The characters navigate societal changes and the exploration of personal growth.

4 ‘Frances Ha’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Gerwig helped Noah Baumbach write the script for and starred in Frances Ha. The black and white dramedy is a quintessential mumblecore film following Frances Halladay, an aspiring dancer who is a little late to growing up after she experiences the loss of a friend to a stereotypical life of living alone and getting married.

Frances Ha is among Baumbach's best movies and a brilliant spin on the coming-of-age genre. Frances goes through an odyssey in New York as she tries to re-discover who she is and what she wants out of life. Frances Ha is highly celebrated as it captures the complexities of friendship, identity, and the existential philosophy of finding your purpose.

3 ‘Little Women’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

One of the most fascinating films in Gerwig’s pristine filmography is her 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s book Little Women. Gerwig concentrates heavily on the story of Jo March, played by Saoirse Ronan, with the film chronicling her life growing up in Concord, Massachussets alongside her family, and her young adult days in New York City.

Employing a nonlinear narrative creates a new dynamic to a story that has been adapted before, Little Women allows for a deeper exploration of the character's growth. In an era where women were not given the same opportunities, Gerwig creates a fascinating perspective on exploring female agency in a society that restricts women from expressing themselves.

2 ‘Lady Bird’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%

Lady Bird is a relatable story about the adolescent experience, capturing the complexities of becoming an adult in high school. Saorise Ronan stars as Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson, a teenager in Sacramento, California attending her senior year of high school in the fall of 2002. The film follows her journey and her complicated and often confrontational relationship with her mother, Marion, played by a stellar Laurie Metcalf.

One of the all-time best coming-of-age movies, Lady Bird's is unmatched, as every element was worth the Academy Award nominations it received. Gerwig's witty and dynamic script resonated with audiences from teens to millennials. Gerwig's direction implies a strong understanding of her characters and their journey, guiding Lady Bird's narrative with an authenticity many other films don’t have.

1 ‘LOL’ (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

This film by Joe Swanberg is another mumblecore classic that follows the relationships of three men through the use of technology. They had a micro-budget that was supposedly made for around three thousand dollars. The film helped to start Gerwig’s career in acting as it was the first film she starred in, acting as the real-life balance to the main character.

LOL is among the best indie movies of the 2000s. It is often easy to tell when a man writes a woman as they are often filled with hysterics and over-the-top exaggerations for dramatic effect. The admirable attribute of Gerwig's performance here is her directness and fairness in exposing these dispositions and making authentic people come to life.

