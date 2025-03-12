Daniel Craig may be entering a world of fantasy for Greta Gerwig. The ex-James Bond has been offered a role in the director's adaptation of C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia. Deadline reports that while Craig has been offered the role, he has yet to accept it.

There is no indication of what role Craig may have been offered; if Gerwig is adapting The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe first (which was the first of Lewis' Narnia books to be published, but is not the first chronologically), there are only so many adult male roles on offer. Those roles include the all-powerful lion Aslan, which would presumably be a voice role; the meek faun Mr. Tumnus, a pawn of the evil White Witch; and Professor Digory Kirke, the owner of the wardrobe that leads to Narnia, who had an adventure there himself in his younger days, as depicted in the prequel novel The Magician's Nephew. In the most recent adaptation of the book, the 2005 Andrew Adamson-directed film, Aslan, Tumnus, and Kirke were played, respectively, by Liam Neeson, James McAvoy, and Jim Broadbent.

What Do We Know About Greta Gerwig's 'Chronicles of Narnia'?

In the wake of her 2023 blockbuster success with Barbie, Netflix signed Gerwig to a two-movie deal to adapt The Chronicles of Narnia, the perpetually popular fantasy series published in the1950s by British author Lewis. It is not yet clear which books will be included in the two-film series, or what shape they will ultimately take. An offhanded comment from actor Jason Isaacs may imply that she will be adapting The Magician's Nephew, the first chronological book of the series that explains Narnia's origins. However, in an unusual move for Netflix, the films will be given a wide theatrical release prior to its streaming debut: the word is that the film will premiere on 1000 IMAX screens worldwide on Thanksgiving Day, 2026, and will not appear on Netflix until Christmas. No casting has been officially revealed yet, but the word is that musician and actor Charli XCX has been tapped to play Jadis, alias the White Queen, the cruel ruler of Narnia.

Published between 1950 and 1956, the seven books of The Chronicles of Narnia have sold 120 million copies in 47 different languages; they are often interpreted as Christian allegories, due to Lewis' strong Christian faith. They have been adapted for the screen a number of times, most recently in a series of Walden Media films that adapted the first three books of the series between 2005 and 2010. Although Walden intended to adapt all seven, the series' declining box office fortunes ended the series prematurely.

Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia adaptations will be released in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.