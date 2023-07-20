Acclaimed director Greta Gerwig is preparing for her biggest venture yet into blockbuster territory with the release of Warner Bros.' Barbie. Gerwig is set to follow up her doll-centric adventure by heading through the wardrobe into The Chronicles of Narnia, and recently revealed that she is scared of what this could mean.

Gerwig is currently attached to direct two films for Netflix based on the Narnia book franchise created by C.S. Lewis, and told Total Film that she "didn't know" if her take on the snowy world of Narnia would be similar to how she handled Barbie. "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start," Gerwig said. "I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know." The director also said that she didn't plan on stopping with the Narnia franchise, explaining that she would love to tackle a wide variety of projects:

"I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which – it's a long time, but it's also limited. I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting."

It Has Been a Long Time Since a Narnia Film Graced Screens

Very few details about Gerwig's Narnia films have been released. It will likely be a long while until production gets underway due to the major Hollywood studios unwilling to table a deal to end the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, if Gerwig is eventually able to get her Narnia films up-and-running at Netflix, it will mark the first time in a long while that the franchise has seen a feature project.

The first big-screen adaptation of the seven-book saga, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, was released by Disney in 2005. The film grossed nearly $750 million worldwide and led Disney to release a sequel, Prince Caspian, three years later. A third film, Voyage of the Dawn Treader, was released in 2010 by 20th Century Fox after Disney dropped out following a budget dispute with Narnia production banner Walden Media.

Following Voyage, fans of the fantasy franchise began clamoring for additional adaptations, given that there were still four Narnia books that had yet to be put to the screen. While there was a deal at TriStar in 2017 to adapt a version of The Silver Chair, this changed when Netflix purchased the franchise rights in 2018 and announced plans to adapt its own films and TV series. While Gerwig had been rumored to be attached to the saga for a while, it was not until this month that her involvement in the Narnia films was confirmed. It's unclear which remaining books she will be adapting, but it seems clear that the battle with the White Witch is just beginning.

Barbie is in theaters July 21, 2023.