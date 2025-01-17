After Barbie’s unprecedented success, fans are eagerly waiting for Greta Gerwig’s take on The Chronicles of Narnia which has Netflix behind it. While the details about the project are tightly under wraps, release plans of the upcoming fantasy movie have come out, courtesy, Puck News. The outlet reports that the movie will be released in “1,000 Imax screens worldwide on Thanksgiving Day 2026 and will not appear on Netflix until Christmas,” which makes the feature a streaming-theatrical hybrid that is dished out, usually, to the streamer’s awards contenders.

Furthermore, the streamer has also committed to marketing the IMAX release like a theatrical tentpole. Gerwig will use both IMAX and regular cameras for the dual release, which will be released in 90 countries worldwide. The push seems to come as Barbie turned out to be a cultural phenomenon, Netflix seems to be hoping to generate the same excitement from Gerwig’s next, which has the potential to turn into a franchise for the streamer.

What’s Greta Gerwig’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ About?

While the plot details are being held tightly close to the chest, Gerwig described the feature as a confluence of different traditions, which suits her directorial abilities given Barbie has some amazing influences. While the fantastical movie will be distinct from her previous grounded works like Lady Bird and Little Woman, the director previously shared her excitement, saying,

“It’s connected to the folklore and fairy stories of England, but it’s a combination of different traditions. As a child, you accept the whole thing—that you’re in this land of Narnia, there’s fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up. It doesn’t even occur to you that it’s not schematic. I’m interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that’s what’s so compelling about them.”

Actor Jason Issac hinted that Gerwig could be adapting The Magician’s Nephew, which is a prequel to CS Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe books, “I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn’t be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can’t wait to see.” No casting or top-line talents have been announced for the film yet.

Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia comes out on Thanksgiving 2026 before hitting Netflix on Christmas 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe During the World War II bombings of London, four English siblings are sent to a country house where they will be safe. One day Lucy (Georgie Henley) finds a wardrobe that transports her to a magical world called Narnia. After coming back, she soon returns to Narnia with her brothers, Peter (William Moseley) and Edmund (Skandar Keynes), and her sister, Susan (Anna Popplewell). There they join the magical lion, Aslan (Liam Neeson), in the fight against the evil White Witch, Jadis (Tilda Swinton). Release Date December 9, 2005 Director Andrew Adamson Cast James McAvoy , Jim Broadbent , Liam Neeson William Moseley , Anna Popplewell , Skandar Keynes , Georgie Henley , Tilda Swinton

