While it had been previously reported that Greta Gerwig was in talks to direct a movie based on The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix, it has now been confirmed by The New Yorker that the acclaimed filmmaker is actually attached to helm two features based on the franchise. Gerwig being in charge of another installment shows just how confident Netflix feels about their upcoming project, meaning to turn C.S Lewis' work into a high number of projects across the board. A mythological kingdom will only open itself to the young warriors with the purest hearts, setting the stage for a war that will also affect the human world.

While there hasn't been an official announcement regarding how the studio plans to adapt the books, the seven novels are about the White Witch's attempts of taking over Narnia are the main plot behind the story, while the Pevensie kids try to figure out what their place in the new world is. The biggest ally they can possibly find for their quest is Aslan, a big lion meant to represent the purest form of kindness, bravery and selflessness. It has also been established that Aslan is supposed to be God talking to the children through a different form, choosing the body of a lion due to the values associated with the animal.

The last time the world of Narnia was brought to the screen was when Disney and Fox produced the movies directed by Andrew Adamson and Michael Apted, respectively. While they made a good job of telling the Pevensies' story for a new generation, the three installments only adapted a fraction of what the seven books have to offer. Netflix has the opportunity to expand what was worked on before they got a hold of the rights to adapt the series, introducing a new generation of young people to the secrets and wonders Narnia has in store for them.

What's Next for Greta Gerwig?

Before she can even start thinking about the development of the new Chronicles of Narnia adaptation, Greta Gerwig will be busy with the release of one of this year's most anticipated movies. The world of Barbie seems happy, pink and perfect at first sight, but an existential crisis is about to hit one of its most prominent members. Margot Robbie stars as Stereotypical Barbie, the doll who wakes up one questioning the way she lives, and how there has to be more to life than parties and pink convertible cars. She will be joined in her journey by Ryan Gosling's Ken, as the pair will head to the human world to find answers to their questions.

