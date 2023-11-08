The Big Picture In today's episode, our hosts share exclusive updates from Netflix Head of Film Scott Stuber.

Reportedly, Greta Gerwig's adaptation of C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia is set to film next year.

A screenplay for Enola Holmes 3, starring Millie Bobby Brown, is currently in the works. They also share updates for Extraction 3 and the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man 2.

In today’s episode, our hosts Maggie Lovitt and John Aljets are sharing some exclusive Netflix updates from an interview with the head of the streamer’s film division, Scott Stuber, and Collider’s Steve Weintraub. They discuss what upcoming movies to look out for, sequels, production developments, and what they’re most excited about. Check it all out in the full interview in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

While attending the grand reopening of the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theatre, Weintraub spoke with Netflix's head of film, Scott Stuber, about what the streamer has in the works. When asked about what projects he was excited about, Stuber was quick on the draw, saying, “Well, I think people know that we’re aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig’s [The Chronicles of] Narnia together,” adding, “which will be next year.” After acquiring the rights to C.S. Lewis’ beloved novels, it was a very pleasant surprise to find out that Greta Gerwig, the filmmaker behind one of this year’s biggest blockbusters, Barbie, would be partnering with Netflix and helming the new adaptation.

Another big production moving forward is the Millie Bobby Brown-led and produced Enola Holmes franchise. According to Stuber, a screenplay is currently in the works for Enola Holmes 3. The series follows Sherlock Holmes’ (Henry Cavill) younger sister, and the second film left plenty of room for Enola’s adventures to continue with her brand-new detective agency set-up in London. As far as what to remain hopeful for, John and Maggie give the rundown on some of the other projects Stuber shared, like the script for Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave’s Extraction 3 looking for the right angle, and what they’ll adjust if they move forward with the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man 2, starring Ryan Gosling. Find out what Maggie and John think in today’s episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

