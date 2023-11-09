Netflix film chief Scott Stuber recently spilled all the tea about Greta Gerwig's upcoming Chronicles of Narnia project in a Q&A with Variety executive editor Brent Lang. Stuber shared the unexpected news that Gerwig's version of The Chronicles of Narnia will not follow the typical format of one movie per book. Instead, Gerwig is looking for ways to incorporate the whole arc into her film.

He tells Lang that beginning her film with Lewis's most popular novel "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" is the "obvious" choice, and one she's stepping away from. "There’s such an interesting narrative form [to the Narnia series] if you read all of them. And so that’s what she’s working on now with [producer] Amy Pascal and trying to figure out how they can break the whole arc of all of it."

What Is ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ About?

And How Will That Being Incorporated Into Gerwig's Films?

The Chronicles of Narnia is a beloved series about the fantastical world of Narnia, a place that's filled with magic, talking animals, and mythical creatures. Generally speaking, the story is told from the perspective of the Pevensie children: Peter, Susanne, Edmund, and Lucy. The kids discover the land of Narnia hidden away in a curious wardrobe, and once they enter to explore, things really kick off. The four children experience a lifetime during their adventures in the magical land as the characters go from children to full-grown adults — becoming respected kings and queens of the land. Narnia appeared to the family to help them face the reality of growing up during the Second World War as the kids were separated from their family when forced to evacuate London for their safety.

When asked why Gerwig was the right choice to helm this project, Stuber explained that she's perfectly suited for the task as he has a friendship with Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach: "[Gerwig] grew up in a Christian background. The C.S. Lewis books are very much based in Christianity. And so we just started talking about it... so when we had the opportunity [to license] those books... [we] jumped at it, to have stories that people recognize and the ability to tell those stories. So it was just a great opportunity and I’m so thrilled that she’s working on it with us and I’m just thrilled to be in business with her. And she’s just an incredible talent."