Greta Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic Mattel doll. While both stars are finishing up other projects, Warner Bros. recently announced that production will begin early 2022 at their Leavesden Studios in London, per Variety. Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer, but was only just confirmed as the direct recently.

The Barbie movie has spent years stuck in development hell, and had Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway both attached to play Barbie at one point. Robbie is also set to produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production company, alongside Tom Ackerley, Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner, and Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz.

Although there are many rumors floating around, very little is known about the plot for Barbie, including whether or not Ken will be making an appearance. Late last year, Robbie teased that it will be "something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted," really playing up that this iteration of Barbie will be a thoughtful and inspiring twist on the occasionally criticized doll. Robbie's production company was behind the provocative and innovative Promising Young Woman, which won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay this year. So, the dynamic combination of Gerwig and Robbie certainly promises a completely original story for the Mattel doll.

Gerwig's next project will be starring in Noah Baumbach's adaptation of Don DeLillo's contemporary classic White Noise, alongside Adam Driver (who is currently killing it at Cannes with Annette). Driver and Gerwig star as a death-fearing couple who must confront their own mortality when faced with a toxic chemical that's unleased in their home. Gerwig is also attached to write and direct an untitled tap-dancing musical film, with few details known about the project.

Robbie can be seen in the upcoming reboot of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, once again donning the pigtails of Harley Quinn. She has also been cast in two high-profile films from Oscar-winning directors like David O. Russell's next film, and Damien Chazelle's Babylon, a period drama reuniting her with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Brad Pitt. Not to mention that her production company is behind a slew of incredible-sounding projects like the adaptation of My Year of Rest and Relaxation, a Mike Tyson biographical series called Iron Mike (which has cast Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes as Mike), a TV movie about female codebreakers in World War II, and the next iteration of Harley Quinn in Gotham City Sirens.

Barbie is set to have its theatrical premiere in 2023.

