Pursuing an artistic career in your mid to late 20s can be a lonely, alienating, and painful endeavor. Usually, this is regarded as a transitional time in one's life, when people trade in the idealistic fantasies of their future that they may still be holding on to from their youth in exchange for a more realistic and grounded approach to the next stage of life. Dreams are often left in the rearview mirror, with people instead opting for more sensible job and lifestyle choices as they prepare for their 30s. For many, careers are advanced, homes are purchased, and families are started—but for those of us still chasing a dream, specifically an artistic one, we tend to be a little late to many of those life milestones. As someone who, somewhat reluctantly, belongs to the group of delusional idealists who are still simultaneously holding on to a dream and a fear of becoming an actual adult, I have never found a character in film I relate to more than Frances Halladay (Greta Gerwig) in Noah Baumbach’s Frances Ha.

‘Frances Ha’s Portrayal of Being Lost in Your 20s Is as Truthful as Any Film Ever

Despite being released over a decade ago, Frances Ha is as resonant for twentysomethings today as it was when it first hit theaters. The story the film tells, of a 27-year-old woman living in New York City facing very 27-year-old-type problems, is a simple one. But the Baumbach and Gerwig co-penned screenplay is littered with so many thoughtful insights into the human experience throughout. There is so much lived-in truth brought to the story that, at certain points, what you're watching feels less like a film and more like a memory of a moment you never actually experienced. As time goes on, it will remain a movie that speaks to those who are feeling lost in their 20s, regardless of which generation they belong to.

In the film, Frances is an apprentice dancer in a small company; her days are filled with rehearsals and teaching ballet to children on the side. Her nights are filled with parties and traversing the city with her best friend and roommate Sophie (Mickey Summer). Early on, we are introduced to the pair's strong bond. After Frances' breakup with a boyfriend—which is at least partially a result of her reluctance to move in with him due to her commitment to living with Sophie—we see the two party together in Manhattan before drunkenly traveling back to their Brooklyn apartment. It is the type of night that anyone who has lived in NYC in their 20s, including myself, is all too familiar with.

When the friends return home, they share a cigarette by their apartment window before Frances asks Sophie to tell her "the story of us." The viewer then listens as Frances and Sophie, best friends since college, recite a vision for their collective future that they clearly have dreamed about many times before. They are the type of dreams that one brings with them to a big city in their early 20s—Frances will be a famous modern dancer, and Sophie will be a high-powered publishing mogul. They will co-own a vacation apartment in Paris, have lovers, but no children, and receive countless honorary degrees from prestigious universities. Quickly after these opening moments, though, the film shows us how the realities of life that arise while living in your 20s, as well as the separate tracks you and your friends find yourselves on, can cause these dreams to disappear.

‘Frances Ha’ Portrays the Late-20s Malaise

Image via IFC Films

Frances Ha works as a film, in part, because it understands the near-universal phenomenon that takes place between the ages of 25 and 30. Having successfully maneuvered through the inevitable post-college malaise, young people around this age—for better or worse—begin to see the outline of the rest of their lives in a way that, for the first time, feels credible. It is a time when people firmly entrench themselves in the career path that may last until retirement and find the romantic partner they plan to be with forever. And as you inch closer to 30, the 3 AM nights at the bar start to occur less often, close friends don’t see each other as much, and responsibilities that didn’t really exist a few years ago begin popping up all over the place.

These ideas are illustrated in the film through the complications that begin to occur in Frances and Sophie's friendship. Sophie confesses she is moving into a nicer apartment—one Frances can't afford. The guy Sophie is seeing goes from a casual hookup that she and Frances often mock to a serious partner. The two begin to see less and less of each other. It all feels so earnest and true to life because these are things that can, and do, happen in your 20s, especially when one friend is advancing in life more speedily and the other is stuck chasing a dream.

Frances’ Journey Is an Exploration of the Loneliness That Comes With Pursuing a Dream

Frances Ha does a tremendous job of showing how friendship dynamics change and become more complicated as we age. The version of Frances and Sophie's friendship shown in the film's opening moments likely resembles what it looked like during their college years or when they first moved to NYC together. As the friendship becomes more fraught, though, it is clear that the now Hollywood power couple behind the script, Baumbach and Gerwig, understood the idea that the facade of sameness that exists between friends during college quickly begins to fade once they enter the real world, especially when varying levels of money and success are involved. In fact, this exact idea was vocalized in Baumbach's debut film, Kicking and Screaming, which centers on a group of friends in the year after graduating from college. At one point in the film, in a moment of clarity, Josh Hamilton's character says to his friend, "Since graduation, I'm poor and you're rich. We are no longer equal."

Much of the journey that we see Frances go through is defined by her pursuit of an artistic dream: to become a dancer. It is the pursuit of this dream that causes her and Sophie to no longer be equals. As someone who has spent much of his 20s living in NYC attempting to earn a living as a writer, I understand how chasing a dream, and making the sacrifices that come along with that, can create distance from those around you. Sometimes this distance is real and tangible, like in the case of Frances not being able to move into a nicer apartment with Sophie because she doesn't have the money to. Other times, it can be more of a perceived or self-imposed distance, such as a feeling of insecurity when watching those close to you advance more rapidly in their chosen professions, leading them to reach certain significant life milestones before you.