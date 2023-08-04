The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's How I Met Your Dad had potential with its diverse cast, relatable storyline, and running gags but faced challenges with network and audience preferences.

The reveal of the dad's identity in the pilot may have taken away from the mystery and guessing game that made How I Met Your Mother successful.

Despite the show not getting picked up, Gerwig's career as a director has thrived, allowing her to pursue other successful projects.

Greta Gerwig finally is the woman of the hour. With Barbie raking in the big bucks and now being attached to direct a pair of Chronicles of Narnia films for Netflix, the director and actress is getting the attention due since her directorial debut. Gerwig’s shuffle between gigs has given us gems like Lady Bird and the Little Women remake on the directing side and Frances Ha and 20th Century Women on the acting side. A lesser-known and unreleased project was a How I Met Your Mother spin-off announced only a few months after the original series’ ending.

Intended to have a different setting and without having any ties to the original, How I Met Your Dad would only share HIMYM’s premise – a parent narrating their offspring the story about how they met their spouse – now told from a woman’s perspective (and using a typewriter of all means of communication!). It’d also share creators, as Carter Bays and Craig Thomas teamed up with Saturday Night Live writer Emily Spivey to develop the concept. Gerwig was set to star as Sally Javits, the mom in the past/present, with Meg Ryan giving voice to her future version. The pilot was filmed but CBS ultimately decided to pass on the series. It had a soon-to-be stellar cast and a refreshing take on the original show, so what exactly went wrong with it?

What Was Greta Gerwig’s ‘How I Met Your Dad’ About?

Even with its stand-alone nature, How I Met Your Dad uses How I Met Your Mother’s character blueprint. Gerwig’s Sally is intended to be the half-annoying half-endearing type à la Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) with Ryan’s voice mimicking Bob Saget’s future Ted. A pre-The Good Place’s Tiya Sircar plays party girl Juliet, Sally’s best friend who seemingly is this version’s Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris). The LGBTQ+ representation that HIMYM lacked is mended in HIMYD with gay spouses Danny (Andrew Santino) and Todd (pre-The Other Two’s Drew Tarver!) taking Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily’s (Alyson Hannigan) place as the show’s power couple and are a few steps ahead of them, since they’re already expecting a baby.

The twist in Sally’s story is that, contrary to Ted, she’s not looking for love. She begins the series as a married 27-year-old woman. Her husband Gavin (Anders Holm) used to be a rock band singer but ended up turning into another Wall Street snobby guy who labels wines according to their drinkability, depending on the occasion. Minutes into the pilot, they break up. Juliet sets Sally up with a co-worker as a rebound guy to get her single life going. Enter Frank (Nicholas D’Agosto), this show’s Robin (Cobie Smulders), who seems to take an honest liking towards Sally and the star of the story’s second twist – he is the dad!

What Went Wrong With Greta Gerwig’s ‘How I Met Your Dad’?

With just its pilot episode, How I Met Your Dad has a lot of things to like. It establishes its first running gags: the renaming of the rebound one-night stand with “nail-a-male”, the introduction of a beverage you didn’t know you needed with the Chardondew (white wine with Mountain Dew), the reinterpreting by Sally of what Danny says but really means, and Todd and Sally’s cute “same-thing, same-time” dance instead of the typical ‘jinx!’ exclamation. It also sets this diverse group of friends organically. Sally is Danny’s sister, and also Todd’s best friend from college, with both of them also knowing Juliet from a long time ago. The only newcomer is Frank, who’s charming enough to be welcomed into the group. Plus, Sally’s pre-30’s crisis is very relatable for millennials – who doesn’t feel lost at 27 (or any age after that)?

There’s a variety of things that may not have worked with the network and the audience. In retrospect, maybe 2014 wasn’t the right time for a progressive sitcom, given it only has one straight white male in the main cast. Revealing the dad’s identity since the pilot could’ve also taken away from the mystery and the guessing game that How I Met Your Mother juggled so well. But then again, a reveal as equally as big didn’t stop the Gossip Girl revival getting two seasons instead of none. Perhaps the fact that this show was announced as having no ties whatsoever to HIMYM, was the first and last nail in its coffin. It seemed more like a cash-grab opportunity by having them share the title than being a real spiritual follow-up. Conversely, being too closely related to HIMYM the year it ended and the way it ended could’ve been more prejudicial to Gerwig’s show.

What Happened to ‘How I Met Your Dad’ After the Pilot Was Filmed?

CBS wanted to rework some unspecified elements of the pilot, but creators Bays and Thomas rejected shooting it again. That’s when the network decided to pass on picking up How I Met Your Dad for the 2014 season. However, they gave Bays and Thomas the option to shop it around with other networks and streaming services, but that didn’t work either. In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Gerwig candidly revealed that test audiences were given a knob to turn right when they saw something they liked and turn left when they saw something they didn’t like. In all of her scenes, they turned the knob left.

Two years later, a full script of the pilot leaked, and four years after that, the full episode was leaked as well. Upon viewing, some sources stated that the project was better left dead. Ultimately, in 2022 a different spin-off helmed by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger was developed, titled How I Met Your Father and starring Hilary Duff, with that show tying directly to its predecessor, and currently benefiting from that relationship.

How I Met Your Dad certainly had the potential to become its own series if given the chance. It could’ve been a great show with a rocky pilot, or even an awful whole first season, but with the talent involved, it surely would’ve thrived. Perhaps the decision to not pick it up was for the best. It eventually allowed Gerwig to pursue more projects on the directing side and that is a win for everyone. Only the Academy Award nominee’s vision could bring Barbie to life, cementing her place in the big leagues as one of the greatest directors of our time.