Greta Gerwig's experienced a significant rise in popularity in recent years, and was notably the director and co-writer of 2023's highest-grossing movie. She's set to continue making large-scale movies in the foreseeable future, with her next directorial project set to be two movies based on The Chronicles of Narnia. However, her earlier work was significantly smaller in scale, acting in - and sometimes writing - a series of films that are sometimes labeled "mumblecore" (though Gerwig doesn't like the term herself).

There are plenty of movies she's acted in where she wasn't credited with being a writer or director, with the following focusing on those feature films she's written/co-written and/or directed/co-directed. There's one exception: a 2010 movie called Northern Comfort, which was purportedly improvised more than it was "written" and seems impossible to find nowadays; it's that obscure, despite not being too old. Everything else Gerwig had a hand in writing and/or directing is ranked below, starting with the decent and ending with the great.

7 'Hannah Takes the Stairs' (2007)

Director: Joe Swanberg

Image via IFC Films

Those looking for a game-changing or all-time great romance movie probably won’t find it in Hannah Takes the Stairs, but those who like their romantic comedy/drama films as awkward as possible might want to check it out. The plot is as simple as you’d expect from a low-budget – and seemingly semi-improvised – movie made in the 2000s that centers on relationships, with Gerwig playing the titular Hannah, a young woman trying to establish herself in the workforce after graduating from college, and having a series of less-than-ideal relationships all the while.

The tricky thing about Hannah Takes the Stairs is that it’s clearly supposed to be rough around the edges and uncomfortable in parts, but that does still mean sitting through a movie that’s not entirely enjoyable, and certainly definable as an acquired taste. Greta Gerwig definitely gives the best performance here, and she was credited as a co-writer for the film, even though the loose dialogue might not have been entirely “written” in the traditional sense. It’s rambling, awkward, and unstructured in the way life so often feels, and for those qualities at least, Hannah Takes the Stairs is certainly interesting and able to be at least partly admired.

6 'Nights and Weekends' (2008)

Directors: Joe Swanberg, Greta Gerwig

Image via IFC Films

The majority of the films Greta Gerwig’s been involved in when it comes to acting, writing, or directing have been comedies or dramedies, which makes something like Nights and Weekends stick out. It saw Gerwig re-teaming with Joe Swanberg, who’d directed Hannah Takes the Stairs, though here, she was a co-director with him, both star in the film, both were credited with writing it, and the two also served as producers.

There are occasionally supporting characters seen in Nights and Weekends, but most of the focus is on the characters played by the film’s directors, with the premise following a couple as they grow apart emotionally after finding themselves apart physically, in a long-distance relationship. The drama inherent to such a situation plays out without anything, really, by way of comedic relief, which makes Nights and Weekends surprisingly tense and maybe even more uncomfortable than Swanberg’s and Gerwig’s previous collaboration. There’s a rawness and authenticity here that’s once again admirable in how brutally honest it makes the film, but it’s also hard to recommend to most as a result.

5 'Mistress America' (2015)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Greta Gerwig first collaborated with filmmaker Noah Baumbach on Greenberg (2010), though she wasn't credited with writing or co-writing that one. Instead, Greenberg was written by Baumbach and his then-wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh, though the pair divorced (pretty much inspiring Marriage Story), and now, Baumbach and Gerwig are married. Greenberg was one of the first big roles for Gerwig, and later collaborations with Baumbach, like 2015's Mistress America, further increased her profile before she found breakout success as a writer/director.

Anyway, complex history aside, Mistress America is actually quite simple. It's about a young woman starting college who befriends an older woman (played by Gerwig) who's soon to be her stepsister, showcasing the chaotic ways they both try and make it through the difficult stages of life they're both at. It's somewhat underrated, as far as Greta Gerwig movies go, and certainly has one of her best performances (she's generally seemed to move away from acting since she started directing, with the exception of a prominent role in 2022's White Noise).

Mistress America Release Date August 14, 2015 Director Noah Baumbach Runtime 86

4 'Frances Ha' (2012)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Image via IFC films

While Mistress America follows a woman who’s starting out at college and another who’s in their early 30s, Frances Ha hones in on someone roughly in between those two stages, with protagonist Frances Halladay being 27. Despite this, the film still functions as a coming-of-age movie in many respects, highlighting how even once someone’s in their mid-to-late 20s, there remain awkward - and sometimes chaotic - things about life that need to be experienced and learned from.

Frances Ha is fairly honest about this, but unlike some of the earlier Greta Gerwig movies mentioned, this film balances the awkwardness and uncomfortably grounded scenes with consistently funny humor and some eye-catching visuals, partly owing to its use of black and white. Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig both wrote the film, with Baumbach directing and Gerwig starring, making it feel overall like one of their most balanced and compelling collaborations to date. For anyone who feels lost or like they’re going through a quarter-life crisis, Frances Ha may well be the cinematic medicine needed.

frances ha Director Noah Baumbach Runtime 86

3 'Barbie' (2023)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Image via Warner Bros.

As mentioned before, Greta Gerwig was behind the highest-grossing movie of 2023, and that movie was Barbie. It was the third film she’d been the sole director of, and continued a directorial hot streak, so to speak, that began in 2017. It’s also easily the biggest film she’s been directly involved in the creation of, with an estimated budget of $151 million and a rather expansive narrative that follows the titular doll departing Barbie Land and traveling to the real world, changing her outlook on life and the very structure of Barbie Land itself.

Beyond being a box office hit, Barbie can also be included among the greatest releases of the 2020s so far, and it's arguably one of the funniest movies of the last few years, too. Naysayers might find things to criticize (it happens to most things that earn a considerable amount of money), and perhaps it’s not quite as great as Gerwig’s other directorial efforts… but neither is it too far off, and it shows that the filmmaker well and truly has what it takes to make interesting and crowd-pleasing blockbusters.

2 'Little Women' (2019)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

It’s not the first film adaptation of Little Women, and it probably won’t be the last, but 2019’s Little Women might well be as good as it’s going to get, as far as movie adaptations of the Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name go. It takes place after the American Civil War and centers on the four March sisters, all of whom experience various trials and tribulations in their lives as young women.

2019’s Little Women retains the setting of the novel, taking place some 150 years ago, but other aspects of this film adaptation feel a little more fresh/modern in subtle and consistently interesting ways. It feels authentic enough to the time without ever feeling old-fashioned in any kind of detrimental way, and expertly hits all the emotional beats of the source material while being exceptionally well-acted, particularly by the likes of Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh (as Jo and Amy March, respectively).

1 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Image via A24

Lady Bird wasn’t technically Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, given she was the co-director of Nights and Weekends, but it was the first movie she directed on her own, and it remains arguably her best film (so far). As far as coming-of-age movies go, it perfectly blends comedy and drama, following one year in the life of a high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) as she looks toward her future beyond graduation and continually clashes with her stern yet well-meaning mother (Laurie Metcalf).

It's a film that covers a ton of ground in just over 90 minutes, with its fast-paced dialogue and editing making you really feel like you’ve experienced one year in the life of the film’s main character. Lady Bird is awkwardly funny, deeply relatable, occasionally heart-breaking, and remarkably raw and emotionally honest without ever being off-putting or too uncomfortable. It’s a movie that feels simple yet stands as undeniably complex as far as the writing and emotional punchiness are concerned, and it also contains career-best performances from the likes of Ronan and Metcalf.

