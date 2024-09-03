After the colossal success of Barbie, Greta Gerwig is setting her sights on a world far removed from Malibu and plastic pink dream houses. The acclaimed director’s next project will see her stepping into the magical realm of C.S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, a Netflix adaptation that has been generating buzz for quite some time. Now, the first bit of casting news has finally dropped, and it’s got fans speculating wildly.

According to Deadline, Louis Partridge, best known for his roles in the Enola Holmes films and Argylle, is set to join the cast of Gerwig’s Narnia project. However, the role he will play remains shrouded in mystery. Partridge’s casting marks the first major announcement for the highly anticipated series, and while details are still under wraps, it's the first step in assembling what will doubtless be another impressive ensemble.

What remains unclear is which of Lewis’s beloved novels Gerwig will tackle first. While there has been some speculation that The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe — arguably the most iconic of the Narnia series — will be the starting point, Netflix has yet to confirm this. In fact, Gerwig is expected to direct at least two films, leaving fans wondering whether she might explore one of the less frequently adapted books or offer a fresh take on the classic tale.

What 'Narnia' Projects Will Greta Gerwig Direct?

Photo by Alex Bailey/Legendary

In a conversation with Variety last year, Netflix’s former film chief Scott Stuber hinted at the broad narrative scope of the series.

“Obviously, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is kind of the preeminent one, but there’s such an interesting narrative form [to the Narnia series] if you read all of them.”

This potential for a wide-ranging adaptation opens up a myriad of possibilities. Could Gerwig be the one to finally bring lesser-known Narnia tales like The Magician’s Nephew or The Silver Chair to the screen?

While fans eagerly await more casting announcements and plot details, it’s safe to say that Gerwig’s adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most ambitious projects yet. With Gerwig’s proven ability to blend depth, whimsy, and a keen understanding of character, there’s no doubt that her take on Narnia will be both visually stunning and emotionally compelling.

For now, all eyes are on Partridge and the role he might play in this magical world. Will he be a hero, a villain, or something in between? Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.