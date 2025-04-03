As news continues to trickle in for Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia films at Netflix, Meryl Streep is in talks to voice Aslan, the Great Lion. Yes, you read that right. The films coming from the Lady Bird and Barbie director will make Aslan female in the upcoming adaptation of C.S. Lewis' fantasy series. We've already learned that, the first movie will release on "1,000 Imax screens worldwide on Thanksgiving Day 2026 and will not appear on Netflix until Christmas." Fans can look forward to then seeing the Great Lion, voiced by Streep on the big screen.

Other details about the project are being kept tightly under wraps. Gerwig has previously explained her upcoming take on the fantasy series:

“It’s connected to the folklore and fairy stories of England, but it’s a combination of different traditions. As a child, you accept the whole thing—that you’re in this land of Narnia, there’s fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up. It doesn’t even occur to you that it’s not schematic. I’m interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that’s what’s so compelling about them.”

What Is 'The Chronicles of Narnia'?