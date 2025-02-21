After it premiered and ended its run at the box office, Barbie established itself as an unprecedented success, with its director enjoying well-deserved praise. So it is unsurprising that Greta Gerwig’s take on The Chronicles of Narnia, which has Netflix behind it, has drawn significant interest in how the director might adapt one of the most beloved fantasy tales ever written. Among other exciting news for the project, the upcoming adaptation will enjoy a two-week IMAX release run in theaters after releasing on Thanksgiving 2026 before heading to the streamer. The upcoming adaptation is the first of two films with Gerwig attached. However, it seems like there might be even more in the pipeline.

CS Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia fantasy book series has enthralled many readers in the decades since its publication. With seven books in total, IMAX CEO Richad Gelfond has teased Netflix's epic franchise plan. The CEO has seemingly confirmed in an interview with Deadline, that the streamer plans to adapt all of Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia books into movies. Gelfond's comments read:

"This was a really great movie [for us] because I think there are like eight movies planned … and what Imax does best is launch franchises and launch events, [and] this is the kind of movie that is very conducive to an Imax release. It’s also not as unusual as you think."

While Gelfond's comments don't concretely establish Netflix's long-term plan, it hints at the streamer's desire to go far beyond Gerwig's confirmed two-picture deal. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia books include The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Silver Chair, The Horse and His Boy, The Magician's Nephew, and The Last Battle. With only seven books in the original collection, Netflix's proposed plan will see an eighth movie added as perhaps an original story? While production details on Gerwig's upcoming adaptation remain firmly under wraps, Jason Isaacs, last December, let slip that he had heard that the film would be adapting The Magican's Nephew.

Netflix and IMAX's Partnership Is an Exception, Not the Rule