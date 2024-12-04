Greta Gerwig's upcoming film based on The Chronicles of Narnia is one of the most intriguing prospects in development at the moment, but until now, details on exactly what the Oscar-nominated writer would be adapting has been shrouded in mystery while it's been in development at Netflix. But now, actor Jason Isaacs has potentially dropped a major clue about the filmmaker’s plans, perhaps even by mistake. Isaacs’ comments, made during an interview with The Week about his favourite books, have suggested that Gerwig could be adapting The Magician’s Nephew, which is actually a prequel to The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. Isaacs, who chose The Magician's Nephew as a standout from the Narnia series, said:

“I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn’t be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can’t wait to see.”

Unlike many of the other novels by C. S. Lewis, this would be the first on-screen adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew, which takes place 1,000 years before The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. The story explores Narnia’s creation, featuring Aslan and the origins of the iconic wardrobe, through the adventures of two young Londoners, Digory and Polly. If Gerwig decides to go through with the idea, it might help her subvert the expectations by starting off with a story that introduces characters like Aslan without the pressure of living up to acclaimed versions of the follow-up stories that involved the Pevensie children.

It’s worth noting, however, that Isaacs’ remarks leave room for interpretation. He refers to his love of “all the Narnia books,” which could simply mean he’s excited for Gerwig’s vision as a whole, rather than hinting at specific material that she wanted to make but, that said, given the adoration the book has, The Magician’s Nephew seems like a perfect fit for Gerwig’s storytelling abilities.

Will Greta Gerwig's Narnia Movie Be Released Theatrically?

Typically, Netflix keeps its movies exclusive to streaming but in the past, it has deferred to filmmakers in order to either keep them happy, or to qualify for awards runs (the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts requires movies to be released theatrically for one week in order to be eligible for nomination). Recent big releases would include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Irishman. Gerwig is one of those rare directors whose films will be seen theatrically, which reflects how keen Netflix were to get her on board.

