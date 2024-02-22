The Big Picture Greta Gerwig is set to direct a Narnia project for Netflix after wrapping up Barbie .

Greta Gerwig is only just starting to wind down from making 2023's most successful movie, but the Barbie director has her next project lined up, and it's been a long time coming, as she's told Time in a new feature. Gerwig will move onto directing a project based on The Chronicles of Narnia from the author C. S. Lewis for Netflix, and in the feature, she revealed that her first draft of the story for her Narnia idea had already been completed well before she even began shooting Barbie. Gerwig is set to direct two films, and hopes to incorporate the entire series into that.

“Knowing that I’d laid the groundwork for Narnia’ and wanted to return to it—that’s probably something I set up for myself psychologically,” Gerwig said. “Because I know the right thing, for me anyway, is to keep making movies. Whatever happens, good or bad, you’ve got to keep going. It’s never not astonishing to me that somebody gives you money to make a movie.”

Gerwig also spoke at length about what drew her to the world of Narnia in the first place, particularly given that her previous works have either been grounded adaptations like Little Women, huge satirical pictures like Barbie or even quirky dramas like Lady Bird. Narnia, with its faith-based history and almost twee English sensibilities, seemed a far cry from the work that came before.

“It’s connected to the folklore and fairy stories of England, but it’s a combination of different traditions. As a child, you accept the whole thing—that you’re in this land of Narnia, there’s fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up. It doesn’t even occur to you that it’s not schematic. I’m interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that’s what’s so compelling about them.”

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told Time, as part of the same article, that the films “won’t be counter to how the audience may have imagined those worlds, but it will be bigger and bolder than they thought.” Gerwig added that a huge part of the appeal in making the Narnia movies was because she was drawn to the “euphorically dreamlike” quality of Lewis’ writing.

What Are The Chronicles of Narnia About?

First published in the 1950s, the series has become a classic of children's literature and is renowned for its imaginative storytelling, rich themes, and moral lessons. The series is set in the fictional realm of Narnia, a magical world of talking animals, mythical creatures, and ancient prophecies, which is discovered by children from the real world in various ways throughout the series. The primary themes of the series include the battle between good and evil, the redemptive power of love, and the nature of faith and sacrifice.

There are seven books in the series: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (1950), Prince Caspian: The Return to Narnia (1951), The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (1952), The Silver Chair (1953), The Horse and His Boy (1954), The Magician's Nephew (1955) and The Last Battle (1956).

Gerwig’s Narnia movies remain undated by Netflix for the time being. Stay tuned to Collider for further details.