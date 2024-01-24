The Big Picture Greta Gerwig's absence from the Best Director category at the Academy Awards is disappointing and highlights the ongoing issue of female directors being snubbed.

Gerwig's film Barbie is a powerful commentary on womanhood and deserves recognition for its deep dive into the challenges women face.

The Academy's dismissal of Gerwig's work raises questions about their biases against female-focused stories.

Every time the Academy Award nominations are revealed there are bound to be snubs. After all, not every movie and its cast and crew can be nominated. But sometimes there are snubs that feel a little too personal, such is the case with the 96th Annual Academy Awards. From the moment Barbie turned theaters pink in the summer of 2023, audiences immediately pegged the film as an Oscar front-runner, and for good reason. From brilliant performances by the cast, stunning cinematography and set design, and a message that’s all too poignant and timely, Barbie reminded audiences why we love cinema. As the nominations rolled out, we were delighted to see Barbie in the Best Picture category, as well as in the Best Supporting Actress and Actor categories for America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, respectively. But despite racking up numerous nominations, there was one glaring omission from Barbie’s repertoire: Greta Gerwig for best director.

It’s Not the First Time The Academy Has Snubbed Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig first gained worldwide recognition with the release of Lady Bird in 2017, which she wrote and directed herself. She received nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for the film, which also scored nominations for Best Actress, Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actress. And though she didn't take home the Best Director award, it was enough to see her hard work be recognized, especially for a film as deeply personal as Lady Bird. Gerwig followed Lady Bird with an adaptation of Little Women in 2019. For a novel that has been adapted to film countless times, it’s hard to come up with an end product that stands out among the rest, but that’s exactly what Gerwig’s take on Little Women did. Not only did it feature an all-star ensemble cast which included the likes of Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet, but it managed to retell a story we know like the back of our hands, and still leave us feeling surprised and amazed by what we saw. It was a commercial and critical success, one that people still rave about to this day. But unlike Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig was noticeably absent from the Beat Director category. Given how female-focused a story Little Women is, there was an outcry when Gerwig was snubbed in the category. Yes, the film did garner other nominations, but it wouldn’t have been what it was without Gerwig’s magic touch.

So cut to 2023, and everyone is heavily anticipating the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. As soon as the first trailer for the film dropped, the internet was ablaze with hearty reactions, with some deeming it an immediate Oscar contender just by the trailer alone. And when it was finally released in theaters, it did not disappoint. Barbie was pitch-perfect in every aspect, so it seemed like a no-brainer that it would be taking in the nominations at the Academy Awards. Especially in the Best Director category. After all, Greta Gerwig managed to not only recreate the Barbie Dreamhouse from our childhoods — as well as an entire Barbie world — but she also delivered heartfelt and poignant commentary on womanhood that we rarely see in cinema. And yet, her name is not on the Best Director nomination list. So what gives, Academy?

Greta Gerwig’s Best Director Snub Speaks Volumes About The Academy

As sad as it is, it’s not exactly uncommon for female directors to be snubbed in the Best Director category. To this day, only eight female directors have been nominated in the category, and only three have been winners; Kathryn Bigelow, Chloé Zhao, and Jane Campion. This year, Justine Triet marks the eighth-ever female nominee, and the only female nominee in the Best Director category at the 96th Academy Awards. It's been a problem for years that only male directors get acknowledged for their work despite some phenomenal pieces by female directors, and unfortunately, this year really doubled down on that. For Barbie to have earned multiple nominations, but Greta Gerwig not to be nominated in the Best Director category for it, is not only disappointing but also proves the very point of Barbie’s message.

Though Barbie may not initially sound like an Oscar-winning piece, what Greta Gerwig delivered was so much more than a movie about a popular toy doll. Barbie is a commentary and deep dive into what life as a woman is like. It depicts the hurdles and hoops they jump through every day. The constant demand they face, whether it be that they’re not pretty enough, or smart enough, or sexy enough. And that’s what Gerwig always does so well. She always manages to tell an empowering female-centric story in all of her films, letting the audience take something away from it that will hopefully stick with them for years to come. Barbie was no different, and when it was released it seemed like everyone was sharing how much they resonated with the film’s message. So the fact that she was snubbed by The Academy, unfortunately, speaks volumes that we haven’t come very far.

Given the history of the category, and everything Barbie stands for as a film, why is The Academy dismissing Greta’s work as director? Is it because it’s a female-focused story? Is it because it’s so raw with its takes on feminism and being a woman? What does The Academy have against Greta Gerwig, and when are they finally going to properly acknowledge her brilliance as a director and storyteller? There is so much love squeezed into every single frame of Barbie, you can tell that to Gerwig it’s so much more than a movie; it’s hers, and every other woman’s experience, and it deserves to be recognized.

