The Big Picture Greta Lee joins the star-studded cast for Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming movie on Netflix.

Greta Lee's widely acclaimed performance in Past Lives sets her up for success in this highly anticipated film.

Bigelow's track record of acclaimed films suggests this untitled movie could be Netflix's next major hit.

The next movie directed by Kathryn Bigelow has just received a major update, as Greta Lee has joined the cast of the project. While details regarding the premise of the film are currently kept under wraps, according to Deadline the project might follow characters at the White House while a national crisis takes place. Lee will be a part of an already-dazzling cast that includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jared Harris. The upcoming film is being made for Netflix, though there's no word on whether it will get a theatrical release first.

Greta Lee gained plenty of fame after starring in Past Lives, the drama directed by Celine Song that received a wonderful critical reception when it premiered last year. Lee is also known for her role as Maxine in Russian Doll, the Netflix television series about a woman stuck in a time loop. Throughout her career, projects such as The Morning Show and What We Do in the Shadows have allowed Lee to showcase her talents as an artist. Whether it's a haunting drama about a lost love, or a hit television comedy, Greta Lee always brings her best game, all of which makes her a wonderful addition to the cast of Kathryn Bigelow's next project.

The upcoming untitled movie will also be the first one directed by Bigelow since Detroit, the crime drama that followed Melvin Dismukes (John Boyega) and Phillip Kraus (Will Poulter), two police officers navigating a riot. Before diving deep into the drama of Detroit, Bigelow also worked on Zero Dark Thirty, the Academy Award-nominated drama starring Jessica Chastain that told the story of the search for Osama Bin Laden. Considering how acclaimed the filmmaker's work has been in the past, Netflix might have a major hit on its hands with the untitled movie.

The Star-Studded Cast of Kathryn Bigelow's New Movie

The cast of the upcoming movie is ready to go, but they have also been busy with a wide variety of high-profile projects. Idris Elba recently reprised his voice role as Knuckles in the television spin-off that expanded on the world introduced in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. At the same time, Rebecca Ferguson stole the spotlight in Dune: Part Two, which remained the highest-grossing movie of the year until Inside Out 2 came along. Meanwhile, Harris can be seen in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Foundation. Lee is also expected to return for Season 4 of The Morning Show.

The title for Kathryn Bigelow's next movie hasn't been revealed by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch Lee in The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

The Morning Show An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team. Release Date November 1, 2019 Creator Jay Carson, Kerry Ehrin Cast Billy Crudup , Mark Duplass Jennifer Aniston , Reese Witherspoon Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

