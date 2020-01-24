Exclusive ‘Gretel & Hansel’ Poster Teases a Creepy, Colorful World

Split. From Dusk Till Dawn. Cloverfield. Mama. These are just a few of the horror-tinted titles that opened in January, a month often written off among box-office pundits. But top-tier horror movies and cult-classic flicks have started to change that stigma in recent years. Enter 2020. Gretel & Hansel, a new approach to a classic fairy tale, will close out January’s box office when it opens next weekend. We have an exclusive (and colorful… and creepy) new poster to share with you to celebrate that fact.

The poster hails from artist Gary Pullin, who specializes in the ghoulish; sample more wares at his website.

Here’s what Pullin had to say about creating this unique poster:

“After reading the script for Gretel & Hansel, it was clear this was going to be very artistic and deliciously grim take on the classic fairy tale. The good folks at Orion asked for a poster that was reminiscent of the illustrations you would find in old fairy tale books. So, off I went pencils in hand, drawing whimsical trees and disguising evil forces within the woods. I wanted the artwork to feel a bit childlike, as if it may have been something that Hansel would have drawn and coloured himself. We choose to capture the moment when Gretel & Hansel first approach the witch’s cottage. They see it as full of wonderment and innocence, unaware of the horrors that await. It was an absolute pleasure to work with Orion on Osgood Perkins’ inspired new version. I hope people enjoy the artwork as much as they enjoy the film.”

With Pullin’s comments in mind, now you can check out our exclusive poster reveal below; click to embiggen…if you dare:

Directed by Osgood Perkins from a script by Rob Hayes, introducing Sammy Leakey and starring Sophia Lillis, Charles Babalola, Alice Krige, and Jessica De Gouw, Gretel & Hansel arrives in theaters on January 31, 2020. Be sure to also scope the film’s first official image and previously released trailer here.

Here’s the official trailer and synopsis for Gretel & Hansel: