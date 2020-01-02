New Trailer for ‘Gretel & Hansel’ Promises a Grim Fairy Tale

Orion has released a full trailer for the upcoming horror film, Gretel & Hansel. Based on the classic fairy tale, the story follows siblings Gretel (Sophia Lillis) and Hansel (Sammy Leakey) as they venture into the woods looking for work and food only to come across a terrifying witch (Alice Krige).
As far as January horror releases go, this looks pretty solid. I like the horror imagery on display, and there seems to be an influence of gothic horror mixed with The Witch, so I’m very much here for that. The big question with these fairy tale adaptations is if there’s enough material or inspiration to really expand them to feature length. What looks to be a promising springboard ends up getting you Red Riding Hood or Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. Hopefully, Gretel & Hansel avoids the fate of those movies.
Check out the Gretel & Hansel trailer below. The film opens January 31st, and also stars Jessica De Gouw and Charles Babalola.
Here’s the official synopsis for Gretel & Hansel:
A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
From Osgood “Oz” Perkins, the director of The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, the film stars Sophia Lillis (It, HBO’s “Sharp Objects”), newcomer Sammy Leakey, Alice Krige (Star Trek, Netflix’s “The OA”), Jessica De Gouw (WGN’s “Underground,” The CW’s “Arrow”) and Charles Babalola (Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” The Legend of Tarzan).
Gretel & Hansel is written by Rob Hayes (Netflix’s “Chewing Gum”), produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Sinister, Upgrade) and Fred Berger (La La Land, Destroyer) on behalf of Automatik and executive produced by Sandra Yee Ling and Macdara Kelleher.