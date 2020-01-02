New Trailer for ‘Gretel & Hansel’ Promises a Grim Fairy Tale

0

Orion has released a full trailer for the upcoming horror film, Gretel & Hansel. Based on the classic fairy tale, the story follows siblings Gretel (Sophia Lillis) and Hansel (Sammy Leakey) as they venture into the woods looking for work and food only to come across a terrifying witch (Alice Krige).

As far as January horror releases go, this looks pretty solid. I like the horror imagery on display, and there seems to be an influence of gothic horror mixed with The Witch, so I’m very much here for that. The big question with these fairy tale adaptations is if there’s enough material or inspiration to really expand them to feature length. What looks to be a promising springboard ends up getting you Red Riding Hood or Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. Hopefully, Gretel & Hansel avoids the fate of those movies.

Check out the Gretel & Hansel trailer below. The film opens January 31st, and also stars Jessica De Gouw and Charles Babalola.

Here’s the official synopsis for Gretel & Hansel: