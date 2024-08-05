The Big Picture Greyhound on Apple TV+ showcases Tom Hanks' WWII expertise, delivering thrilling action sequences and a captivating performance.

Critics applaud the film's authentic depiction of naval warfare, though some feel it lacks character development.

Despite differing opinions on depth, Greyhound provides a unique and immersive perspective on the realities of WWII naval battles.

Tom Hanks once again proves his affinity for World War II storytelling with Greyhound, which has been riding high on Apple TV+'s streaming charts, landing at the number 5 spot for the past week. The movie marks another successful wartime portrayal by Hanks, who has a storied history in WWII projects, notably his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Band of Brothers. In Greyhound, Hanks steps into the shoes of Captain Ernest Krause, a naval officer tasked with leading a convoy across the perilous Atlantic during the height of the Battle of the Atlantic.

The film, directed by Aaron Schneider, captures the nerve-wracking tension and strategic battles faced by Krause and his crew as they fend off relentless attacks from German U-boats. Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay, brings a typically nuanced performance to the role, portraying the stoic yet vulnerable leader with his characteristic sincerity and charisma. The film, released on Apple TV+ as one of their first major projects, came out during the height of the pandemic and was well received by critics who were no doubt delighted to have a welcome distraction from the horrors of the outside world.

Is 'Greyhound' Worth Watching?

Image via Apple TV+

Critics have praised the movie for its thrilling action sequences and Hanks' compelling performance, though some noted that it could have delved deeper into character development. Nevertheless, Greyhound stands out for its authentic depiction of naval warfare, drawing viewers into the harrowing reality of life aboard a destroyer in wartime.

Collider's Matt Goldberg thoroughly enjoyed the movie, as he stated in his review:

"Every dad in America should get to see Greyhound for free. It is your right as dads to see a movie that doesn’t really have a plot or characters but is an incredibly well-made tribute to World War II naval warfare starring America’s Dad, Tom Hanks. Greyhound had me completely absorbed... Some viewers may want more meat on the bones of Greyhound. They may care about the personal lives of the crewmembers and need that entry point to be invested in their story. I get that, but for me, Greyhound is a thrilling and captivating ride that brings a fresh perspective to a World War II story that feels like it could use some more attention. Schneider and Hanks wanted to put the viewer in the middle of the action, and they accomplished exactly that with their straightforward, unvarnished military drama."

Greyhound is streaming now on Apple TV+. Stay tuned at Collider for more news about all your favorite movies and TV shows.

Watch on Apple TV+