The Ruler of All That is Evil is coming back once more to show why she remains a fan-favorite.

Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for 19 seasons and has seen many characters come and go. Some of them — like Meredith, Bailey, and Richard — have been around since the beginning; others died or left the show, while some joined throughout the seasons and stayed — Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). One of those characters who showed up, stole the scene, and then went on to have her own show was Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh).

Throughout the years, Walsh has come back multiple times to re-portray the role of Addison Montgomery as she is a fan-favorite. As Ellen Pompeo reduces her screen time with only eight episodes on Season 19, Walsh increases it by coming back once more.

Her First Appearance

When it comes to memorable entrances done by a character on a TV show, Addison Montgomery definitely takes the cake. Walsh first portrayed the iconic character during Season 1 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, revealing to Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the audience that her love interest, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), was still married.

For as long as the show runs and many years after, everyone will remember the famous words “And you must be the woman who’s been screwing my husband.” New characters (on any given show) have yet to top that first appearance.

Becoming a Mom

As viewers got to know the character, they came to realize one of Addison’s biggest dreams was to become a mother. However, after trying IVF and coming to know she had no eggs left, she decided to adopt a baby in order to fulfill her dream. In Season 5 of Private Practice, she adopted a baby boy: Henry.

After many years of watching Addison go through failed relationships, work hardships, friendship struggles, and family issues, watching her become a mom was a full-circle moment for her fans. She was finally living the fairytale she always wanted.

She Married Jake

Since Addison’s first appearance, viewers have seen her date multiple men: Derek, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), and Sam Bennett (Taye Diggs) among others. However, it always seemed like luck wasn’t on her side, and love kept escaping her life. Both Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice seemed to have failed the character in that aspect.

But everything changed when Jake Reilly (Benjamin Bratt) came on the scene during the Season 4 finale. The moment everyone saw him, they knew he was going to make Addison’s life better. So was the case and during the series finale, they got married.

Leaving Seattle

Not many characters get their spin-off TV shows, but from the beginning, Addison Montgomery proved she was unlike any character. In 2007, Private Practice premiered, bringing a long list of new characters into Shondaland. But before that could happen, Addison had to say goodbye to her friends - her chosen family - in Seattle.

When she first joined the doctors at Seattle Grace (now Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital), she did it trying to win her ex-husband back after cheating on him. But there came a point in her life when Addison realized that was over and her time in Seattle needed to come to an end. As excited as fans were to see her lead her own show, it was hard to watch Dr. Montgomery leave the Seattle scene.

Season 18 Comeback

As a show with many characters who have come and gone, Grey’s Anatomy is used to characters making special appearances after they have been gone for a while. During Season 18, Addison Montgomery came back to Grey Sloan Memorial after nearly a decade of being gone. Of course, she had to make a big entrance.

The new interns of Season 19 sadly missed the hilarious nod to her first appearance. As she appeared on the screen during the third episode of Season 18, she rephrased her first quote, reminding everyone why she is such an iconic character: "And you must be the group that's been screwing up the program."

Meeting Derek’s Children

Dr. Montgomery’s return on Season 18 was an extremely emotional episode with multiple nods to her past on the show. One of the moments that brought tears to the audience’s eyes was when she walked into Meredith’s home with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and finally got to meet Derek’s children. That was the perfect way for Addison to get closure after her ex-husband’s death.

There was definitely a collective gasp in the audience when she told the children, “I’m Addison, but he [Derek] called me Addie.” After the struggles that Derek and Addison went through, it was nice to see her meet his children and connect with Meredith and Amelia once more.

Calling Out Mark, Derek, and Burke in The Elevator

If Grey’s Anatomy is known for something, it is the countless iconic scenes that went on in one of the many hospital elevators. Meredith Grey herself nodded to this during Season 19’s premiere, advising Link (Chris Carmack) to stay away from the elevators after he slept with an intern. Addison had one of those iconic moments when she called out Mark, Derek, and Burke (Isaiah Washington) for their behavior towards Richard (James Pickens Jr.).

As she reprimanded the three younger doctors for making fun of Richard dying his hair and beard, Addison pointed out all the flaws and mistakes the men had made in their own relationships. It was then that the title of “man-whore” was given to Mark Sloan.

Poison Oak

Addison and Derek’s relationship was rocky from the very beginning. She comes in and fans immediately find out she cheated on him with his best friend. But even after that, upon her return, the two doctors try to work on their relationship. During that time, they were living in his camper and Addison ended up getting poison oak.

This diagnosis opened the doors for many funny scenes throughout Season 2, Episode 19. Some of them were between Addison and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) who came in during her maternity leave to help her friend. And the best one was between Addison and Derek who shared a laugh for the first time in a while.

First Uterus Transplant

There was never any doubt when it came to Addison’s talent and expertise. Everybody always knew she was a world renowned-doctor who didn’t shy away from any challenges. So it was no surprise when she came back in Season 18 to perform her first uterus transplant.

During this surgery, she asked for Meredith’s help and that led to an emotional moment between the two women in an elevator afterward. Addison had a small breakdown as she realized the reality of Derek’s death. However, it helped the bond between the two women strengthen and bring closure to years of arguments and disagreements.

‘Private Practice’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover

When Private Practice premiered, fans were excited to see how the story would connect to Grey’s Anatomy. Throughout the seasons, several characters traveled between Los Angeles and Seattle for personal or professional reasons. But the biggest crossover happened when Addison’s brother, Archer (Grant Show), was sick and needed Derek to perform his surgery. This time around, Addison traveled with Naomi (Audra McDonald) and Sam.

During this crossover, fans learn more about Derek and Addison’s story, finding out Mark, Sam, and Naomi knew them in med school and that the group went through many experiences together. One of them was Derek and Addison’s wedding, when Derek sang a song he wrote himself.

