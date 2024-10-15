It's not unusual to see network shows bring back fan-favorite characters, no matter how long they've been absent from the show, more so for Grey's Anatomy. Grey Sloan Memorial frequently shuffles between old and new characters, a recent example being the return of Dr. Sydney Heron 17 years after her last appearance with actress Kali Rocha returning to reprise the role. While Rocha's return was divisive among the fandom, one character that would almost unanimously excite fans if they were to come back is Dr Alex Karev, played by Justin Chambers. Chambers is one of the show's original cast members who spent 15 years playing the fan-favorite character before his heartbreaking departure in 2020.

Alex Karev was written off in Season 16 when the character departed Seattle to reunite with his ex-wife Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and his two children, whom he had no prior knowledge of. Izzie and Alex's relationship dates back to earlier seasons when both began dating as residents at the former Seatle Grace Hospital. Karev was rougher around the edges than most doctors, a consequence of his troubled upbringing in foster homes. His often abrasive personality initially didn't sit well with audiences, but his character gradually became endearing as Alex matured and rose through the ranks to become the resident pediatrician. By Season 16, Karev was easily one of the more likable doctors on Grey's Anatomy, making his departure one of if not the most heartbreaking in the show's history. While we'd all love for him to return soon, Chambers has said this isn't a possibility at least not in the near future.

In a recent interview with TV Line where he discussed his new show, Accused, Chambers expressed gratitude to the Grey's Anatomy showrunner for his time on the show, calling it “one of the most incredible experiences of my life.... Thank you forever, Shonda Rhimes." However, regarding a return, he firmly replied; “That chapter is closed for now.”

Why Did Justin Chambers Leave Grey's Anatomy?

It's common for actors to depart a project due to dissatisfaction with their character's arc or some disagreement with production. However, for Chambers and Grey's Anatomy, the exit was amicable. 15 years is a long time to spend doing one thing and Chambers had simply reached the point where he wanted to diversify his roles. Now over four years since he exited Grey's, his plans are beginning to come together. He appeared in the 2022 miniseries The Offer and recently landed the role of Tyler in the anthology series, Accused. Chambers hopes to wean us off of Alex by embracing new roles "from talented writers and storytellers," and we're excited to see what the future holds for him.

Accused airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox and is available to stream on Hulu. The episode starring Justin Chambers titled April's Story premieres tonight Tuesday, 15th October.

