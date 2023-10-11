Although the show Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama, a huge portion of the show focuses on the characters’ personal lives. The show incorporated romantic storylines of both the doctors and patients at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Most viewers are invested in seeing which romantic relationships will last and which will dissipate. From ship names such as MerDer to Japril, it’s clear some fans are strongly rooting for some couples. However, there are some romances that fans not only didn’t expect, but they just didn’t sit right. These are the top contenders of couples who most viewers agreed didn’t make sense.

10 George O’Malley & Izzie Stevens

Despite being the best of friends, George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) and Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) didn’t work as a romantic couple. While most fans agree it was both unexpected and an unnecessary storyline plot, their relationship also came at the expense of George’s failed marriage.

Throughout the love triangle storyline, Izzie is selfish and immature, dismissing Callie’s feelings, disrespecting their relationship, and often ridiculing their marriage saying “Stop saying that as if it means something”. Their attempt to start something was clearly rushed as they ended their relationship shortly afterward ards citing a lack of chemistry.

9 Leah Murphy & Arizona Robbins

Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) got romantically involved with Leah Murphy (Tessa Ferrer) following an intoxicated moment. Although Arizona was still legally married to Callie, she continued to pursue a sexual relationship with Leah.

Beyond the fact that Arizona continued cheating on her wife, it was clear that there was never any real future. Not only was it clear that Arizona treated Leah as nothing more than a temporary distraction from her failing marriage, but Leah was excessively clingy to an almost obsessive degree. Their relationship never reached a healthy stage, and fortunately ended before things got excessively disastrous.

8 Alex Karev & Rebecca Pope

Rebecca Pope (Elizabeth Reaser) also known as Ava was first introduced as a patient from the ferry boat accident. She grew closer to Alex (Justin Chambers) as he supported Rebecca with her initial recovery. Although this relationship showcased Alex’s softer, more compassionate, and caring side, their bond resembled an inappropriate doctor-patient relationship.

Not only was their relationship unethical in the workplace, but superiors turned a blind eye to what was going on. Addison, for example, addressed it only to encourage Alex to go for it later. Rebecca’s behavior was often intrusive making her one of the most despised characters. She was later diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and while it wasn’t her fault, the aftermath left Alex heartbroken. Irrespective, the couple lacked chemistry as their relationship never extended past a caretaker dynamic.

7 Cristina Yang & Shane Ross

Shane Ross (Gaius Charles) was Cristina Yang’s (Sandra Oh) intern, putting Cristina in a position of power. They soon formed a sexual relationship after Shane offered to ‘service’ her, leading to an evidently inappropriate dynamic.

Not only was there an abuse of power as Shane took advantage of Cristina, often overstepping and using his personal relationship to gain favors, but they had little in common, often bringing out the worst in each other. Most viewers would agree that Cristina and Shane’s relationship could and should have remained as a teacher-student mentorship.

6 Miranda Bailey & Eli Lloyd

Following her breakup with Ben in the aftermath of the traumatic shooting, Miranda (Chandra Wilson) had a fling with Eli. Eli (Daniel Sunjata) was a nurse who also worked at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Often, Eli was overbearing, pushy and overstepped boundaries at times in both their professional and personal relationship.

He made Miranda uncomfortable by pushing her to become more involved in her life. Miranda was clear early on that she didn’t want to enter a serious relationship and yet, he insisted on meeting her son, and establishing a personal relationship in the workplace. Similarly, he overstepped at work, ignoring doctor’s orders, and intruding in doctor-patient conversations.

5 George O’Malley & Callie Torres

George and Callie (Sara Ramirez) first met in the hospital and started dating at warp speed. While they had a good understanding, their romantic relationship was problematic. Callie was insecure, often pressuring George to take serious relationship steps too soon when he wasn’t ready while George often didn’t treat her with the respect she deserved.

Viewers were surprised to see a hastened wedding as the couple eloped and got married. While their relationship wasn’t meant to be a grand love story, both weren’t ready for a serious relationship and their marriage ultimately ended when George cheated on her.

4 Maggie Pierce & Jackson Avery

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) shared a close bond in the workplace. Similarly, as their respective parents got married, they spent time together in the form of family gatherings. They soon realize that they have feelings for each other, pursuing a romantic relationship.

Most fans would agree their relationship didn’t make sense to begin with. Arguably Jackson and Maggie had a good understanding, but their romantic chemistry was virtually non-existent. Irrespective of why it didn’t work out, the romantic dynamic between step-siblings simply felt wrong for most viewers.

3 Callie Torres & Penelope Blake

While most viewers weren’t rooting for Penny (Samantha Sloyan) to become a regular on the show as was one of the doctors who tended to Derek’s injuries when he died, her entry onto the show itself as Callie's love interest felt forced.

Callie’s relationship with Penny led to behavior that was completely out of character for Callie. When Penny got a job in New York and planned to relocate, Callie turned her life upside down to be at her side. In doing so, she completely dismissed Arizona’s role as a mother in their daughter’s life.

2 Owen Hunt & Amelia Shepard

Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) started dating following a fling. As they enter a romantic relationship, they continue dating on and off until Amelia proposes, and they get married soon after not wanting to waste another minute. Although Owen and Amelia had an understanding as well as romantic chemistry, their rushed marriage was problematic as it would soon prove their relationship.

Although Amelia was insistent on the idea of having a real family with Owen, she soon realized that wasn’t what she wanted. This revelation was a breaking point in their marriage were always clear on wanting children. Overall, their relationship was problematic, making their relationship storyline frustrating for most viewers.

1 Jo Wilson and Jason Myers

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) was first introduced as a surgical intern in Season 9. Jo and Alex form a close friendship and while Alex develops feelings for her, she starts seeing Jason Myers (Charles Michael Davis) another resident at the hospital nicknamed ‘Chest Peckwell’ by Jo’s friends.

As Jason’s on-screen presence was limited to the love triangle between him, Alex and Jo, viewers weren’t rooting for Jason. Not only did his snide comments justify Alex’s disdain for him, but the circumstances under which Jason and Jo’s relationship came to an end revealed his true colors. Although it was unclear who initiated the physical fight, the bruises on Jo were evidence enough that he was an abuser.

