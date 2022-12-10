Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the ABC show Grey's Anatomy.Grey's Anatomy recently returned for season 19, bringing with it new characters, drama, and romance. The new season might revive some of the nostalgia from the earlier seasons involving characters from departing programs and broken-up romantic relationships.

Fans may wonder whether some of the show's iconic couples should be granted another opportunity at life and at love, despite how their narrative ends, after witnessing these spellbinding moments. Some of them are fan favorites while some aren't, nevertheless, they all deserve a second shot since they have excellent chemistry and a compelling story together.

Derek Shepherd & Meredith Grey

Fans have rooted for Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) as the IT couple from the beginning as their relationship hit so many tumultuous barriers throughout the show and had been one of the core storylines. Unfortunately, because of Derek's untimely death, their relationship was unable to endure till the end.

Given that Derek didn't get to watch his children grow up or witness Meredith win the Harper Avery, they both greatly deserve a second shot, at life, at love, and at each other. Meredith’s life is a string of difficult events and she, more than anyone in the show, deserves a happy ending, with her one true love, which is Derek.

Izzie Stevens & Denny Duquette

Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and Denny's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) doctor-patient romance introduces Grey’s Anatomy to a brand-new kind of love because it's a perilous choice where you either fall in love or lose it to death. Despite the fact that they had a such genuine connection and that Denny's compassionate temperament fits Izzie's quite well, their relationship was doomed from the start.

Fans of the show would love to see these two's romance develop outside of the hospital walls and give them a true romance rather than simply tears and fear, thus they deserve another opportunity to be together.

Richard Webber & Ellis Grey

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Ellis (Kate Burton) and their turbulent relationship are undoubtedly one of the most underestimated couples in Grey’s Anatomy. Fans may watch how their romance began, how it ended, how they continued to harbor feelings for one another years later, and even get a taste of what might have happened if Richard had chosen Ellis in one of those episodes with fictitious outcomes.

But what if those made-up events were to become part of the narrative? That would provide a very joyful resolution to their tragic love tale. If they had been together from the beginning, Richard wouldn't have had to live with drinking issues, and Ellis could have had a husband who would have understood and tolerated her high ambitions.

Teddy Altman & Henry Burton

The romance between Teddy (Kim Raver) and Henry (Scott Foley) didn't begin as a typical doctor-patient one, but it did in the end. Henry needed her insurance and treatment, so they got married and then, he died. Like most of these kinds of relationships on Grey’s Anatomy, fans should not hope or root for them, but we did it anyway because they made such a terrific couple and their love was so cute and genuine.

Henry and Teddy deserve another chance since they not only always came up with new ways to make each other laugh with their wit and charm, but it was also heartwarming to see how their faces would light up whenever they were together. Teddy also deserves another shot with Henry since he saw her and prioritized her over everything else while it took Owen (Kevin McKidd) a while to do so.

Alex Karev & Jo Wilson

During the ninth season of Grey’s Anatomy, Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) became friends and despite their rocky beginning, they began to develop into something more than just friends and that was when fans started to root for them. Jo and Alex are a perfect match since they share a lot of similar experiences, especially from their childhoods.

Fans were, however, both incensed and eager for their reunion after Alex brutally left Jo with a letter to return to his ex-wife, Izzie, and their kids. They deserved a second chance because they had gone through so much to get where they were in life, especially because they were both prepared to start a family together and make up for their parents' faults.

Stephanie Edwards & Kyle Diaz

Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) and Kyle’s (Wilmer Valderrama) relationship is another example of a doctor-patient romance that didn’t end well. Their love was quite similar to Izzie and Denny, however, they didn’t receive as much time and focus as the said couple. Despite all that, their chemistry was intense, and they share numerous cute and iconic moments together that are enough for fans to root for them.

If given a second opportunity, they would form a sweet couple with Stephanie continuing to be Kyle’s muse and attending his musical show after work. Moreover, having been ruthlessly abandoned by Jackson (Jesse Williams) during April's (Sarah Drew) wedding, Stephanie deserves to be loved and treasured and Kyle would be a perfect candidate for that.

Mark Sloan & Lexie Grey

Without a doubt, Grey's Anatomy's star-crossed lovers are Mark (Eric Dane) and Lexie (Chyler Leigh). In spite of their horrible and tragic timing, these two are meant to be together and fulfill each other’s destiny. They didn't realize how much time they wasted not being together until Lexie was dying in the woods and Mark followed her days after.

If these two received another chance at life and at love, they would make more of a terrific and iconic couple in Grey’s Anatomy. With Mark finally growing up, Lexie would be a wonderful mother and wife since he would know not to let her go this time. If only these two were given another chance with better timing, they would be the show’s endgame couple.

April Kepner & Matthew Taylor

An unpopular opinion suggests that April and Matthew (Justin Bruening) should be given another shot, believing that the third time is the charm. Matthew is essentially a male counterpart of April who holds the same moral principles and religious convictions. Additionally, they had lovely chemistry the past two times they were together on the show, making fans believe in destiny and faith.

Fans of #Japril (Jackson and April) may disagree, but Matthew and April deserve another chance at love after everything they've been through. Moreover, Matthew deserves to be loved by April while she also deserves someone to appreciate the same set of religions and not question her faith.

Meredith Grey & Cormac Hayes

Cormac Hayes (Richard Floor) was the Head of Pediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital who entered the show in season 16 and soon becomes a potential love interest for Meredith. These two are a perfect match since they are both devoted doctors as well as widow/widower with children who always put their children’s needs above their own interests and romantic relationships.

After having a conflict of interest with Owen, Hayes quit his job in season 18, angering viewers with his unresolved relationship with Meredith and his ongoing storyline. Given that they are aware of each other's anguish and struggles caused by the loss of a spouse and raising their children alone, these two deserve a second chance at love. Moreover, they have fantastic chemistry, and Hayes was specifically handpicked by Cristina (Sandra Yo) for Meredith, so they truly belong with each other.

Mark Sloan & Addison Montgomery

Regardless of how their relationship began, Mark was there for Addison (Kate Walsh) when she needed him and sincerely loved her. Additionally, the connection between Mark and Addison was undeniably strong, and in Season 3, Mark expressed his desire for a committed relationship with Addison, demonstrating his apparent sincerity.

If these two had a second chance, they ought to be open with one another in order to be the parents of their dream and raise their dream child together as well as receive the affection they both deserve. Moreover, a second shot is what these two need since Mark has grown up a lot since his split with her, making him a better and more suitable man for Addison.

