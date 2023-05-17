Few shows have the longevity as juggernaut Grey’s Anatomy. First airing in 2005, the medical drama is now in its 19th season, and its 20th is on the way. While several actors have come and gone over the years, the current stars include Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson. The show was created by Shonda Rhimes and remains among her most beloved and most successful shows.

Over the years, the staff of the hospital has seemingly seen it all, from their first days as interns to rising through the hospital’s ranks. They’ve seen countless patients, from the simplest to the most complex medical cases, and have been through plenty of personal and professional challenges. Like all shows, especially ones as long-lasting as Grey’s Anatomy, some seasons have been stronger than others, thanks to solid writing and compelling plots.

10 Season 9

Season 9 deals with the aftermath of a plane crash the previous season, resulting in the deaths of Lexie Grey and Mark Sloan. As the season comes to a close, hospital staff is overwhelmed when a storm brings an influx of patients and other challenges.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Grey's Anatomy' Episodes, According to IMDb

Reddit users felt the season started strong, with one calling it a “beautiful season” overall. But some users feel it marks the end of when Grey's Anatomy was at its best, with more than one saying the show "goes downhill from there."

9 Season 4

Image via ABC Studios

Season 4 introduces more interns as the core cast advances in their careers and become residents, and Bailey steps into the role of chief resident, but it was shortened due to the WGA strike of 2008. Meredith and Derek beak up early in the season, only to get back together in the end.

What fans love most about Season 4 is Meredith and Derek getting back together. And although it stands out compared to some later seasons and has what some consider to be “memorable moments,” some Reddit users still feel it was a boring season overall.

8 Season 14

The hospital is undergoing renovations in Season 14 after a fire, and, as usual, there are plenty of romantic ups and downs, including pregnancies. Multiple characters left this season, including Ben Warren, who went to spinoff Station 19, plus new and returning characters.

RELATED: From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 TV Character Deaths That Nearly Ruined the Entire Series

While the earliest seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are considered the strongest and are the most beloved, some more recent series are also well-regarded. One Reddit user praised the overall plot of Season 14, as well as the finale in particular.

7 Season 1

The season that started it all. Season 1 of Grey’s Anatomy introduces us to the hospital and its staff — notably the main characters Meredith and Derek and the fact that they slept together before they knew they were colleagues — laying the groundwork for seasons to come.

“I love the first season for its nostalgia,” one user writes, while another describes it as “iconic,” and another as "the most epic," along with Seasons 2 and 3. Some users also noted parallels between Season 1 and Season 19.

6 Season 3

Personal and professional intertwine in Season 3, as the staff of the hospital develop and continue relationships with each other and deal with major losses, such as Meredith’s mother’s death. The season also marked the departure of Addison, who then appeared on the spinoff Private Practice.

RELATED: 'Grey's Anatomy': 10 Couples That Truly Deserve a Second Chance

Reddit users are nostalgic for the early seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, particularly Season 3. One user describes it as “brutal,” citing multiple characters losing their parents and Addison learning she can’t have children. Others disagree, however, and find the season to be boring.

5 Season 2

The second season of Grey’s Anatomy took a closer look at the characters’ backgrounds and focused mainly on the love triangle between Meredith, Derek, and Addison. Still, in its early days, the show was finding its footing, but the season is still regarded by some fans as the one that made them fall in love with the show.

Reddit users enjoy the multiple story arcs and all the drama of Season 2. One user, in particular, has a lot of praise for the season: "Exceptional writing, with a magnificent balance in medical storylines and personal storylines, with patients and doctors I care about.”

4 Season 7

Season 7 deals with the fallout of a shooting at the hospital and ends with a plane crash. In the meantime, the hospital is involved in a clinical trial for an Alzheimer’s drug. The season also included a musical episode, which stands as a noticeable blemish on an otherwise high-quality season of TV.

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith's 15 Best Episodes

Some Reddit users feel Season 7’s finale was underrated, and one user feels this season — along with Season 8 — is the best of the show overall. The musical episode, however, is quite unpopular.

3 Season 6

Image via ABC

The challenges of Season 6 centered around the merging of Seattle Grace Hospital with neighbor Mercy West, resulting in rivalries between the staff of the two hospitals. The season ended with a shooter entering the hospital, with his sights set on surgeons in particular.

One user considers the episodes surrounding the shooting among the best in the series, saying they will “forever go down in Grey's best episodes.” However, some users also felt the treatment of Izzie marred the season.

2 Season 5

Image via ABC

In Season 5, Meredith and Derek’s relationship was on again, off again, and the show hit the milestone of 100 episodes. The season also introduced the new character Arizona and Owen, who appeared through Season 19 and on spinoff of Station 19. The cliffhanger finale also featured more than one character fighting for their lives.

RELATED: ‘Grey's Anatomy’: The 10 Saddest Deaths (That Weren’t Main Characters)

Multiple Reddit users ranked this season as among their top five, and one user called it “the end of an era.” Another mentioned the major plots points of the season and singled out the finale, saying it was “a solid finale that had us on the edge of our seat.”

1 Season 8

Image via ABC

In Season 8, Meredith and Derek’s marriage was struggling, and they started the process of adopting their daughter, Zola. The season also addressed the fallout of Meredith’s decision to tamper with an Alzheimer's trial in the previous season and the plane crash. It also included a healthy dose of other relationship drama.

Similar to Season 5, multiple Reddit users cite Season 8 as being in their top five, if not their all-time favorite, with a few calling it “brilliant.” One user, in particular, notes that the season has a “great plot and some really good episodes.”

KEEP READING: 'Grey's Anatomy': The Most Devastating Character Deaths, Ranked