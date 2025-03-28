In the TV world, longevity goes hand in hand with spin-offs and offshoots. For Grey's Anatomy, which is now airing Season 21 with no signs of slowing, the medical drama series has spawned two spin-offs, namely Private Practice, and Station 19. Compared with other equally long-running franchises, two is a relatively small number — case in point, TV procedurals such as Chicago Fire, Law & Order, CSI, and the NCIS universes have birthed multiple more. However, this seemingly contained expansion was not due to a lack of creative ideas. Beyond the two Grey's Anatomy spin-offs that made it to screens, several others never materialized, and it was a deliberate creative choice, as now revealed by its original creator, Shonda Rhimes.

During her recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, where she reflected on the success of her Shondaland production over the last two decades, Rhimes revealed that she hatched a couple of spin-off ideas that fans never got to see. "On Grey's, there were a bunch. I felt like we could have done Chicago Anatomy, Boston. We could have done that," Rhimes said on the possibility of creating a similar show but set in different cities other than Seattle, Washington, where Grey's is set. But for Rhimes, it was a matter of interest as she didn't find them appealing enough adding; "It just didn't appeal to me to rebuild the same world. And then we thought about a lot of things."

Beyond the idea of having another medical drama with a different setting, a cliché occurrence with procedurals, Rhimes reveals she also crafted a fresh idea, a show centered around the Shepherd family of medical doctors. "I thought that there could be a spinoff with Amelia [Caterina Scorsone] that was the Shepherd sisters," she continued. "They're all doctors. It could have been a Shepherd sisters show, which would've been very interesting." While the show introduced several other Shepherd sisters, including Nancy (Embeth Davidtz), Kathleen (Amy Acker), and Liz (Neve Campbell), it focused more on Amelia, who joined the franchise via Private Practice in Season 3 before crossing over to the mothership series. Amelia was introduced as the second Shepherd sibling after her McDreamy brother, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), one of the original cast members, a neurosurgeon married to Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Shonda Rhimes's Reservation For More 'Grey's Anatomy' Spin-offs