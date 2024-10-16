This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Grey's Anatomy is, somehow, still on the air and a series that is still going also needs a cast. Sophia Bush, who's best known for her roles in One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D., has been signed up for a recurring role on the long-running medical drama's 21st season. Yes, that's 21. It's the biggest new piece of hiring made at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital so far this season, and to be fair, fresh blood is needed given that most of the original cast have either been killed off or flew off to their home planet. Bush will make her debut appearance in episode 21x06, which is set to air on November 7, according to an exclusive report by Deadline. This also won't be Bush's first piece of work on a medical drama. She also took on the title role in Good Sam, which aired on CBS back in 2022, where she played a heart surgeon. Bush also served as an executive producer on the project.

Bush will play Dr. Cass Beckman, who is said to be "an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan." If you also misread that as David Beckham, worry not, you are not alone on that front. The minor character of David has yet to be cast, according to the report.

What Else is Sophia Bush Known For?

Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan, original stars of One Tree Hill, are also set to reprise their iconic roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, as well as executive producing, in a One Tree Hill sequel series which is currently under development with Netflix. In addition to that, alongside Bethany Joy Lenz, the duo also co-hosts the One Tree Hill rewatch podcast, Drama Queens. In addition to her Drama Queens podcast duties, Bush hosts her own show, Work in Progress. She recently appeared in Bryan Greenberg’s directorial debut, Junction.

Bush also served for four seasons on NBC's hit procedural series Chicago P.D., where she was a main cast member, playing the role of Detective Erin Lindsay. Beyond her TV work, she has appeared in films like John Tucker Must Die, The Hitcher, and Stay Alive. She's also become well known for her activism, advocating for issues like environmental sustainability and women's rights.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday nights on ABC, and you catch up on Hulu.

