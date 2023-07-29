Grey's Anatomy, the long-running medical drama, boasts a diverse and rich set of characters that have captivated audiences for years. The show's ensemble cast displays a mosaic of distinctive personalities and backgrounds, from passionate surgeons to hard-working interns.

However, due to the show's duration, there have been several characters departed the show. Because they relate to the character's journey and the nature of the departure, certain goodbyes are especially devastating, which ignited several discussions among the fandom on Reddit. The departures of these adored characters create a lasting impact, ensuring that the emotional rollercoaster for fans continues, whether it is through sudden demises, professional successes, or personal growth, opening up new horizons.

The following article features spoilers for Grey's Anatomy.

10 Derek Shepherd

Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), often referred to as McDreamy, is a neurosurgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and the love interest of the show's protagonist, Meredith Grey, since the very first season. His turbulent relationship with Meredith, his career, and his development as a husband and father were just a few examples of his character arc's ups and downs.

Derek’s sudden death in a tragic car accident in Season 11 of the show left fans heartbroken since Derek had been a central figure on the show since its inception: his relationship with Meredith was a cornerstone of the series. Their love story was cherished by fans who had invested years in their relationship and hoped for a happy ending. His absence left a hole that was challenging for fans to fill, according to Redditor SB0024.

9 Andrew DeLuca

Redditor Original-Gear1583, named Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), joined the show in its 11th season as a resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Andrew quickly becomes a fan favorite due to his passion for his career in medicine, his lovely relationship with Meredith, and his relatability to viewers through his personal struggles with mental health.

He passed away in Season 17 of the show after being stabbed while chasing a human trafficking case from the show’s spin-off, Station 19. Andrew’s death scene and the outpouring of grief from the other characters on the show led to a poignant and tearful farewell that deeply affected fans.

8 Lexie Grey

Redditor sciandg01 named Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), who was introduced in the show's third season as the younger half-sister of Meredith. As viewers witnessed her transformation from a timid and nervous intern to a confident and accomplished surgeon, her character growth won them over. Moreover, Lexie's intelligence, compassion, and relatability quickly made her a fan-favorite character.

Thus, Lexie's departure from the show in Season 8 left fans deeply devastated. She perished in a plane accident that also claimed the life of her loved one, Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), and fans will never forget the heartbreaking scene where Lexie confesses her love to Mark while entangled in the rubble.

7 Charles Percy

Charles Percy (Robert Baker) was introduced in the show’s sixth season as a surgical resident who came to Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital following the merger. Moreover, Percy wasn't initially a fan-favorite character on the show because of his snobbish demeanor, particularly his bullying of the cancer patient Izzy Stevens (Katherine Heigl).

However, when Charles was killed in a mass shooting at the hospital while selflessly trying to protect other staff members, it changed viewers’ opinions of him. Redditor powergfs said, “He may not have been a memorable character but his death hit hard with all the emotions.” Percy's departure also represented the loss of a promising young doctor and the potential he had to grow and contribute to the show.

6 Alex Karev

Alex Karav (Justin Chambers) was a prominent character on the show from its inception until his departure in Season 16. Alex was first introduced as a surgical intern and gradually rose to the rank of resident and later became a pediatric surgeon. Alex was a well-liked character who stood out for his development, complexity, and close relationships with other characters, especially Meredith.

Fans were not only upset by Alex's abrupt exit from the program but also saddened by the claims that it was hastily written. A Redditor Ok-Veterinarian-2120 suspected, “I don’t know if It was a contract ending or what happened behind the scenes but Alex wouldn’t do that to Jo.” The loss of Alex left a big void in not only the narrative but also in fans’ hearts because Alex had grown to be a crucial component of the show's fabric.

5 Heather Brooks

Heather Brooks (Tina Majorino) was initially introduced in the ninth season as a talented and ambitious surgical intern at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Heather was unpleasant to her more serious medical colleagues since she was extremely enthusiastic and eager about almost everything. She was also a little snarky and frequently cracked strange, perhaps scary jokes, which made her stand out.

Heather was tragically electrocuted in the line of duty during a storm that caused a power outage in the hospital. As Redditor Kylie_Bug said, “Yes, she died, but my god she had so much potential!!” Heather had a lot of potential for the profession of neuroscience, but she passed away before she could pursue it, leaving fans feeling both heartbroken and pity for a star who never had the chance to shine.

4 George O’Malley

Redditor Ok_Traffic4590 named George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), one of the original residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and played a significant role in the show's early seasons. George was renowned for his generosity, modesty, and friendship. His character developed significantly throughout the course of the series, evolving from an awkward and unsure intern to a knowledgeable and sympathetic physician.

When the doctors receive a faceless patient hospitalized in a freak accident, who sacrificed his own life by jumping in front of a bus to save a stranger, the twist that the patient was, in fact, George, shocked fans. George's death was a significant turning point in the narrative of Grey's Anatomy. It marked a shift in the series and served as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable and sometimes tragic nature of life and the medical field.

3 Stephanie Edwards

Redditor His_Nightmare named Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton), who joined Grey’s Anatomy in the ninth season as a dedicated surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Stephanie was known for her intelligence, determination, and tenacity, making her an interesting character to watch and root for.

Stephanie survived a terrifying explosion at the hospital caused by a patient, which left her physically and emotionally scarred. PTSD deeply affected her ability to continue practicing medicine, leading her to decide to leave her surgical career behind. Thus, fans were disappointed to see that Stephanie's potential had to be curtailed owing to the explosion's aftereffects, and some even blamed the writers for ruining such a charismatic character for drama.

2 Mark Sloan

Mark Sloan, often called McSteamy, was a talented plastic surgeon known for his charm, wit, and undeniable charisma. He had a complex and multifaceted personality, evolving from a womanizer to a caring father figure and loyal friend.

After a plane crash that claimed the life of Mark’s love of his life, Lexie Grey, Mark was left in a state of critical condition. Despite initial hope for his recovery, it was revealed that he had sustained irreversible brain damage, and his life support was ultimately withdrawn. After seeing his character develop, viewers were excited to see him succeed as a person. Instead, they saw his untimely death. Redditor pilatessong said, “Sloan almost broke me tho.”

1 Cristina Yang

Named by a few Redditors, Cristina Yang’s (Sandra Oh) departure remains one of the saddest ones on Grey’s Anatomy. Cristina is one of the original interns who becomes an iconic character in the show. Cristina was a complex, ambitious, and fiercely talented cardiothoracic surgeon with an unwavering dedication to her career and her unapologetic pursuit of excellence.

Cristina’s departure may be emotional since it marked the end of a significant storyline. However, unlike other characters who also left the show, Cristina didn’t die; she left to pursue her dreams in Switzerland, continuing her groundbreaking work in cardiothoracic surgery. That is a very moving and significant send-off to a beloved character who could still maintain her consistent objective and personality, something the program occasionally fails to achieve.

