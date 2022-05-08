Grey’s Anatomy is no stranger to losing cast members. Characters are on a rotational whim, expendable at every corner as the drama at Grey Sloan heightens. No one is safe at Seattle’s finest hospital, not even leading, fan-favorites. It’s not all doom and gloom though; some characters just run their mile and take leave to flourish elsewhere.

In the last year, Grey’s Anatomy has seen more than a few familiar faces return to the screen. Apparently, death won’t stop these surgeons from getting back on their feet. After Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) received their much-awaited closure on the purgatory beach, it sparked a domino effect of former characters – both dead and alive – to flock through the doors. Who could be next to jump back into the OR?

Mark Sloan

It’s been ten whole years since Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan (Eric Dane) heartbreakingly died as the result of the infamous plane crash, and the pain of losing him is still as relevant on Grey’s Anatomy today as it was back then.

Mark’s presence brings an entire new level of humor to the series. He has a heart of gold, despite his misgivings with Derek. Mark thrives on his self-assured, cheeky personality. The plastic surgeon knows how to get on everyone’s last nerve but also stands as a shoulder to cry on, especially when it comes to Lexie (Chyler Leigh). He’s not afraid to call things as he sees them. When Mark died, a huge part of Grey’s Anatomy died along with him. In many ways, this marked (no pun intended) the end of an era for the medical drama, steering way for a new batch of doctors.

Andrew DeLuca

There is plenty left unanswered from DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) time at Grey Sloan. The Italian surgeon shows his potential from the second he is introduced in season 11. Throughout his tenure, DeLuca endures more hardships than most of the other, more experienced characters – including a brutal death.

When DeLuca begins showing symptoms of a personality disorder, he struggles to find his footing, acting irrationally and pushing his loved ones aside. The representation of mental health is a welcome addition to the series, which generally steered away from the topic previously – unless it was a singular episode with a guest star. As DeLuca appears to be overcoming his battle, he is the victim of a violent stabbing. DeLuca deserves a more positive outcome to his storyline considering how hard he fights his troubles; of all the later additions to the series, Gianniotti’s charismatic Italian shows promise and could have shot to headlining Grey’s Anatomy alongside Pompeo.

Lexie Grey

Lexie’s relationship with big sister, Meredith, is immediately rocky at best. While Lexie wants to bond with her, the elder of the two throws the cold shoulder as Lexie slowly falls into Meredith’s shadow. It isn’t long before ‘Little Grey’ digs her way in everyone’s hearts, including Meredith’s.

Like Mark, Lexie is at the heart of the series. She is purely wholesome. The younger Grey sister is maybe one of the few characters who is without controversy and the least of the crew to go searching for trouble. Falling under Derek’s wing, the resident surgeon proves herself to be a mighty protégé, and with a photographic mind, Lexie is a near genius. Over the course of the show, Lexie is usually the one to have her heartbroken or be overlooked and puts her own happiness aside for others. Lexie’s death in season 8 is gut-wrenching because it means fans will never see her get to live the life she deserves. If anyone is worthy of a comeback or a spin-off, it’s Lexie Grey.

Cormac Hayes

The most recent doctor to be axed from the hospital is Irish paediatrics surgeon, Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), just two years following his arrival at Grey Sloan. Though Hayes wilfully resigned from his position, his departure still leaves behind a gaping wound for fans – and a job opening at Seattle’s prolific hospital.

Hayes enters shortly after Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) abruptly bails for a fresh start. He is first implied to be a potential love interest for Meredith at the behest of Cristina (Sandra Oh), and the pair share more than a passion for saving lives; both are widowers, both have children, and both are excellent at what they do. Hayes is another character whose exit leaves little to no closure – or explanation. Despite various hurdles thrown in their way, seeing Hayes and Meredith embark on a slow-burn romance would serve as a reminder of Grey’s Anatomy’s glory days.; they easily could have been the show’s next bi

Henry Burton

Scott Foley’s stint at Grey Sloan is devastatingly short-lived. History repeats itself with another patient/doctor romance when Henry (Foley) is admitted to the hospital without any insurance. Teddy (Kim Raver) comes to his rescue with a literal proposal and the two commit to a faux marriage to cover Henry’s medical bills. Unfortunately, they meet a tragic end after Henry passes away during surgery.

Henry is an all round nice guy. Throughout their time together, Henry works his lovable charm around Teddy, and they fall in love. Considering Teddy is hung up on best friend, Owen (Kevin McKidd), when she is introduced, her relationship with Henry is a breath of fresh air. They are adorable to watch, bickering and bantering, and he treats her far better than Owen ever has – even during the latest seasons. There is a tiresome back and forth between Teddy and Owen, and honestly? Henry is clearly the more favorable love interest – and potentially character – for the trauma surgeon and seeing their one of a kind dynamic would certainly improve Teddy’s storylines.

Cristina Yang

Cristina Yang is the unsung hero of Grey Sloan. Confident, driven, hilarious, blunt, Cristina has it all, and she knows it. The cardio surgeon tends to avoid whichever drama is looking – or tries to, at the very least – and is highly focused on perfecting her craft.

She stands out from her peers because she doesn’t let her personal life interfere with her goals. Cristina has her future set, and she will stop at nothing to achieve success. Usually the voice of reason, Cristina’s takes a matter-of-fact approach to Meredith’s frequent conflicts with Derek. Oh gives a stand-out performance in the role, going above and beyond. Cristina is still mentioned here and there through Meredith and Owen (Kevin McKidd), but it’d be a blast to see her get back to grilling them in person and flaunting her surgical skills.

Alex Karev

Arguably one of the most controversial exits in the history of Grey’s Anatomy comes in season 16, shocking fans across the globe. Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev shoots from resident d-bag to a beloved fan-favorite with a well-crafted, long-running development arc.

Chambers’ sudden departure initially leaves much up to the imagination of fans. He seemingly heads out of state to visit his mother only for wife, Jo (Camilla Luddington), to discover he never made it there. Speculation and theories work into overdrive, questioning whether Alex has met his demise off-screen. Instead, he’s reconciled with ex, Izzie (Katherine Heigl). This gives no closure to his relationships with Jo, Meredith, or any of his co-workers. While his return may be unnecessary for a regular arc, Chambers could at least have a guest spot in a future episode for Meredith’s benefit – even a phone call – since the two grow to become a closely knit duo.

Arizona Robbins

If there ever were a ray of sunshine in human form, it’d be Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw). Everything about Arizona is contagious; from her beaming smile to her quirky personality, she is utterly charming and captivates anyone within her radius.

Arizona’s time at Grey Sloan comes to an end in season 14 when she relocates to New York. No one else has managed to fill her heelys since. It’s fair to say that Grey’s Anatomy has left the door open for her to glide back through on numerous accounts, particularly as of recently. The hospital is in need of pediatric expertise since Alex and Hayes both resigned, and who better to show the newbies how it’s done than Arizona? Capshaw’s return has been a long time coming, even if just for a few episodes.

