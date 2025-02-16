Shonda Rhimes staple Grey’s Anatomy has been the go-to medical drama for twenty years, made famous for its epic cliffhangers, traumatic character deaths, and revolving door of impossibly hot doctors. Among the esteemed surgeons to grace the halls of Grey-Sloan Memorial was neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), the object of Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) great love story and an iconic member of the show’s evolving ensemble. Dubbed “McDreamy” for his dashing good looks and surgical skills, Derek was a beloved part of Grey’s until his tragic death-by-semitruck in Season 11. Unfortunately, as attractive as Dr. Shepherd may have been, due to his rampant narcissism, self-serving behavior, and poor treatment of the women in his life, we must accept that the dearly departed Dr. McDreamy was often anything but.

'Grey's Anatomy's Derek Shepherd Has a Huge Ego

Image via ABC

Perhaps the most un-dreamy thing about Derek Shepherd is his massive ego. If your brain is being operated on, you definitely want the person in charge to be skilled and self-assured, but do you want them to be totally narcissistic? Derek’s confidence, while well-earned by his surgical prowess, often crosses the line into complete arrogance, leading to personal and professional arguments abound. He has a hard time admitting defeat and is terrified of failure, and on numerous occasions, Derek’s self-importance hurts those around him.

Some notable examples are when he tries to co-opt his and Callie’s (Sara Ramírez) sensors for the brain-mapping initiative so that he can use them to work for the president or when he tries to drag Meredith to D.C. and make her abandon her career in Seattle. Even when his sister Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) joins the hospital staff, Derek treats her like a liability rather than an equally qualified neurosurgeon.

Derek Holds the Women in His Life to Impossibly High Standards