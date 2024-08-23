In a recent interview with Variety, television mega-producer Shonda Rhimes admitted that she was as flabbergasted as anyone else that Grey's Anatomy is still up and running. The writer and producer has long delegated the showrunning duties to other people, but the change in leadership hardly affected the medical show's popularity — this week, the long-running series made it all the way to the top of the most-watched Disney+ series.

Grey's Anatomy's popularity isn't exclusive to streaming platforms. On ABC (the network on which it first debuted) the show still stands tall as one of the most popular titles on the schedule. It's pretty easy to understand why people keep coming back to it: on regular TV, it's the kind of show that you can tune in every week and you won't struggle to catch up with its events. On streaming platforms, the sheer number of episodes — the show is nearing the 450-episode mark — make it extremely binge-worthy, which subscribers love to do.

As surprising as it may sound, even though it's been on the air for almost 20 years, Grey's Anatomy is not a wildly different show than when it started. Today, the series still chronicles the day-to-day events of a hospital (now named the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital) and the challenges that the doctors led by Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) face. Every now and then, a new slate of interns is introduced to the show, and they all have to learn the responsibility of taking care of someone else's life.

Is Grey's Anatomy Going To End Any Time Soon?

Image via ABC

Both the current showrunner Meg Marinis and President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich have spoken out about the future of Grey's Anatomy and indicated that there's no end in sight for the series. Recently, long-time fans wondered if the series was going to end because lead star Ellen Pompeo exited the series — but keeps coming back — and the show suffered a slight change in its airing schedule. But so far it doesn't look like those alterations have impacted the show's run or popularity.

This September, Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC for Season 21. The new season might end up becoming a potential fan-favorite due to the return of familiar faces and some exciting new characters to the ever-growing medical staff of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The new season will also be a welcome slate of new episodes, since the previous one was dramatically cut short due to the 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy debuts on ABC on September 26. You can stream the entire series on Disney+.

Grey's Anatomy A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Main Genre Drama Seasons 20

watch on disney+