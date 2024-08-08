Throughout its run, Grey's Anatomy has featured many doctors with quirks and individual personalities. The surgeons in this series each have their own contexts that impact their stories. The interpersonal relationships of the Grey-Sloan Memorial surgeons are what make the series so compelling. While many stories revolve around the surgeons' romantic relationships, they are still fictional doctors with fictional patients.

Some doctors, like Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), started off as unlikable and untalented but proved themselves as the series progressed. Others, like Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), demonstrated their talents right from the beginning and always knew that they were destined for greatness. All of the best surgeons on Grey's Anatomy center their patients' care and demonstrate a capacity to learn, grow, and do better every day.

10 Alex Karev

Played by Justin Chambers

Alex Karev was part of the original class of surgical interns. He made a poor impression on his colleagues at first and came across as both arrogant and dismissive. He developed a particular knack for pediatric surgery and was considered a brilliant pediatric surgeon by the end of his tenure on the series. He ended up becoming well-respected for his skill and his ability to advocate for his patients, even when that meant having difficult conversations with patients, their families, and his own colleagues.

What makes Alex Karev such a skilled doctor is the fact that he recognizes areas in which he needs to grow. The fact that he was eventually able to put his own ego aside and learn from experts made him a perfect candidate to become a phenomenal surgeon. Additionally, the fact that Karev went on his own healing journey to address his own past traumas made him a more empathetic and skilled surgeon.

9 April Kepner

Played by Sarah Drew

April Kepner (Sarah Drew) was introduced as a surgical intern when her hospital merged with Seattle Grace Mercy West. While she initially intends to focus on neurosurgery, she eventually becomes a skilled trauma surgeon. Many of Kepner's storylines revolve around her religious beliefs and how she integrates them into her life and surgical practice. She failed her board exams on her first try. However, she overcame this and returned to the hospital as an attending physician.

April often hides her incredible surgical skills under layers of anxiety and insecurity. However, she never gives up and demonstrates a persistence that helps her become one of the best surgeons in Grey's Anatomy. She is able to take directions well, which allows her to refine her skills. Kepner also never loses sight of the fact that she does what she does for the benefit of her patients. Her patient-centered approach sets her above so many of her other colleagues.

8 Arizona Robbins

Played by Jessica Capshaw

Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) was first introduced in the fifth season of Grey's Anatomy as the head of pediatric surgery. She was hired after the previous head of pediatric surgery had passed away. She is known to be sweet and quirky at times. Robbins is known for her calm and caring bedside manner and is often beloved by her patients and their families. While Robbins eventually pivoted her career to focus on research, she always showcased what a talented surgeon she was right up to the end of her time on the series.

Robbins repeatedly demonstrates her skill as a surgeon by recognizing the unique challenges that come with treating pediatric patients. She always knew when to prioritize keeping families calm and when to rally her team to save the lives of tiny humans. Robbins also proved herself to be an effective teacher and mentored the next generation of fellow surgeons in developing their surgical skills and in developing their ability to advocate for their patients.

7 Callie Torres

Played by Sara Ramirez

Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) began her tenure on Grey's Anatomy as a senior orthopedic surgery resident and eventually became an attending physician. She has the typical caseload of patients and then expands her clinical expertise by focusing on research and other clinical projects. As an attending physician, she also mentored upcoming surgeons and taught them the value of seeing the whole picture when it comes to patient care.

Throughout her time on the series, Torres showed her ability to take innovative approaches to patient care. She was willing to take risks if patients gave consent to give them a better chance at better outcomes. Torres had a fearlessness that made her an exceptional surgeon. Torres balances giving patients hope with setting realistic expectations. This balance made her an exceptional surgeon who always had her patients in mind.

6 Richard Weber

Played by James Pickens Jr.

Richard Weber (James Pickens Jr.) was the Chief of Surgery at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital for over a decade. He resigned from this role before resuming it. He resigned yet again but went on to be the head of the residency program at the hospital. Since then, he has continued to hone his skills as a mentor, training the next generation of surgeons. Weber is among the series' most compassionate surgeons and always makes sure his mentees remember their humanity and that of their patients.

Weber has always been a leader on Grey's Anatomy, regardless of his official title. His leadership skills are part of what makes him an incredible surgeon. He has honed his skills over many years and has seen the medical field change drastically. This experience has given him a unique perspective that makes him a skilled surgeon and a valuable mentor to the interns. Weber is humble but shows that he never forgets how exceptional he is.

5 Amelia Shepard

Played by Caterina Scorsone

Amelia Shepard (Caterina Scorsone) appeared in Private Practice and Grey's Anatomy. Many of her stories in both series revolve around her journey to maintain her sobriety and become the best neurosurgeon she can be. She is Derek's (Patrick Dempsey) younger sister and former sister-in-law of Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh). She eventually became Chief of Neurosurgery after overcoming often overwhelming odds.

Amelia Shepard's experiences recovering from addiction and facing life-altering tragedies make her an infinitely more compassionate surgeon. She is able to relate to her patients on a deeper level because she has experienced so many challenges in her own life. The fact that she is able to hone her skills in the midst of such adversity is a testament to her talents and what a skilled surgeon she has always been.

4 Addison Montgomery

Played by Kate Walsh

Addison Montgomery was introduced as an internationally renowned neonatal surgeon. Before she leaves to start her own practice, as shown in the spin-off series Private Practice, she is primarily shown in the context of her romantic relationships. She is Derek's former wife and sleeps with his best friend, Mark Sloan (Eric Dane). This is a massive disservice to the character, who repeatedly shows that she is among the most skilled surgeons who have ever been featured in Grey's Anatomy.

Montgomery's romantic entanglements are arguably the least interesting things about her as a character. While she may find herself constantly in the middle of romantic drama at the beginning of her time on the series, she is so much more. Montgomery shows that she is exceptionally capable of handling complex patient cases. Her education and years of practical experience make her an in-demand specialist for parents and prospective parents facing difficult situations and decisions.

3 Meredith Grey

Played by Ellen Pompeo

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is the series protagonist and titular character. Like the rest of her class at the beginning of the series, she is introduced as a surgical intern. She is the daughter of surgical royalty Dr. Ellis Grey (Kate Burton, Sarah Paulson, and Sally Pressman), with whom she has a complicated relationship. Meredith Grey narrates the series, and Grey's Anatomy is mainly told from her perspective.

Meredith Grey's arc in Grey's Anatomy is so much of what makes the series magnetic. Watching her gain confidence as she grows into her profession makes her an endearing character to follow. She is well aware of her own weaknesses and deficits and stops at nothing to rectify them. She is another example of a character who uses her personal tragedies to become more empathetic towards her patients. She takes responsibility for her past mistakes and learns from them, which makes her a doctor any patient would want.

2 Cristina Yang

Played by Sandra Oh

Cristina Yang was a part of Grey's Anatomy's original cast and became one of the best cardiothoracic surgeons in the world. Yang left the series to become the head of a research hospital in Switzerland. Cristina is Meredith's best friend and "person," and the two constantly bring out the best in one another. Cristina has the chance to learn from some of the best surgeons in the United States and always takes opportunities to better herself.

Cristina Yang is a once-in-a-generation talent, and she has known this since early in her career. This confidence is critical as she develops her skills as a surgeon. While her bedside manner may be lacking when she was first introduced, Cristina became a reassuring presence to her patients as she continually demonstrated that she was the best person to care for any patient with anything remotely wrong with their heart.

1 Miranda Bailey

Played by Chandra Wilson

There would simply be no Grey's Anatomy without Miranda Bailey. She is introduced as a resident at the beginning of the series, mentoring surgical interns. She becomes an attending physician and goes on to be Chief of Surgery. Her influence on each of the surgeons in the series is palpable, and she is a hallmark of Grey-Sloan Memorial. She becomes much more than a mentor to many of the interns who she trains.

Bailey is the best surgeon featured in Grey's Anatomy because she knows her own worth and never lets her ego get in her own way. She is a surgical phenomenon in her own right and never passes up an opportunity to showcase her talent for critical thinking and seeing patients' entire contexts. Bailey's determination makes her a formidable ally to her colleagues and her patients. She always uses her ability to listen to her patients and her vast experience and skills to deliver the best patient care possible.

