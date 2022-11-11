[This article contains spoilers for the Season 19 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy.]The winter return of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will see the series’ titular character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) leave. Pompeo, whose character will be leaving to pursue a career in Boston, will say farewell to being a core cast member on February 23. According to a recent report by Deadline, the return of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, February 23 will mark Meredith’s departure from the show.

A promo video for the series’ winter return was revealed at the end of the Season 19 autumn finale, where it was announced that “Meredith leaves Seattle.” The trailer shows Meredith being toasted as she finally leaves, with her conceding that the fact that her house burned down (leaving only a post-in note on which she and Dr Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) wrote their survival vows on) is one of her reasons for permanently leaving. This follows the email Meredith sent in the finale episode, announcing her departure from the hospital, which coincided with her decision to move to Boston after she was offered a job working on Alzheimer’s research by Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and her eldest daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs) found a school she wanted to attend there. Meredith’s departure will come during the seventh episode titled ‘I’ll Follow the Sun,’ and coincides with Pompeo’s earlier expressed desire back in April to cut down her appearances to just eight episodes in the nineteenth season.

Pompeo will not completely leave the show, however. Whilst Pompeo will be starring and executive-producing a Hulu eight-episode limited series about a Midwestern couple adopting a child with a rare form of dwarfism, she will continue to provide the voice-over for all episodes of Season 19 and may continue doing so in future seasons. She will also remain on board production as an executive producer and will make an appearance in the Season 19 finale. With other characters making appearances after their departure throughout the series, including Williams, it may be likely that Meredith could also return in future seasons.

With Pompeo’s departure, the series will begin to focus on a wider range of cast members. Recently, the series has begun to focus on the new group of interns introduced at the beginning of the season. Whilst renewal talks have not yet started for a twentieth season of the longest-running medical television drama, the positive reception to the new characters may see another season in development soon. If this does happen, contracts will also have to be renewed by ABC Signature for many of the actors, including the final two remaining original cast members, Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber).

The second half of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will premiere February 23 on ABC. Check out the trailer for the winter return below: