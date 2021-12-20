Maybe it's time to let Grey's Anatomy flatline, at least that's according to the series' star, Ellen Pompeo. In a recent interview with Insider, Pompeo disclosed her hopes for the conclusion of the series.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," she said. However, it seems that that venture has not been entirely successful, as many others are less eager to end a series that has had a monumental nearly two-decade span.

As for Pompeo's own character, the eponymous Meredith Grey, Pompeo is unsure as to even her own character's fate. but would like her story to conclude sooner rather than later. Pompeo disclosed her feelings during an interview to promote her own company, Betr Remedies, a medicine company that distributes medicine to those in need for every purchase made.

"​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'" Pompeo continued, emphasizing her fatigue with the prolific series. "And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"

And it's true, Grey's Anatomy has proven to be a mainstay for ABC. The series has just completed filming season 18 of the series. Season 18 is certainly proving to be a memorable one, with Kate Walsh returning to Seattle as Dr. Addison Montgomery, everyone's favorite OBGYN and lead of Private Practice, a notable spinoff of the original series, which had a respectable run in its own right. Kate Burton also returns as Ellis Grey, Meredith's deceased mother. Peter Gallagher is another notable guest star, appearing in the first episode of the season as a neurosurgeon named Dr. David Hamilton.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 is still airing, with episodes playing on ABC at 9:00 PM every Thursday. However, the series is currently on a winter hiatus. You can watch previous episodes on ABC.com or through Hulu. You can also watch past seasons on Netflix.

