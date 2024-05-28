It's amazing to think that Grey's Anatomy is now in its 20th season. Since its debut in 2005, television has undergone significant changes, yet the show still maintains a strong audience, even if its viewership doesn't quite match the highs of its initial seasons. A major factor in the show's lasting popularity is its emotional storytelling. Grey's Anatomy is known for its heart-wrenching plots, strong performances, and its distinctive use of melancholy pop music.

This recipe may deliver diminishing returns (unsurprising, two decades in), but it has certainly produced some gripping hours of TV. Several episodes are frequently ranked among the show's best, including the heartbreaking 'Losing My Religion', 'Now or Never', in which a beloved character is hit by a bus, and 'Death and All His Friends', in which a shooter wreaks havoc in the hospital. However, there are also a ton of episodes that are solid but flew under the radar or simply weren't appreciated enough. Here are Grey's Anatomy's ten most underrated episodes, ranked.

This article contains spoilers for the episodes discussed.

10 "Golden Hour"

Season 7, Episode 15

"An hour, one hour, can change everything forever." In this one, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) takes charge of the emergency room during a crucial night where every moment counts. She does a good job, remaining calm despite the surrounding chaos. The unexpected arrival of Webber's (James Pickens Jr.) wife, Adele (Loretta Devine), as an ER patient shocks everyone, leading Meredith to suspect she may have Alzheimer's. The title refers to the critical period where doctors supposedly know whether a patient will live or die.

It tends to be ignored because it's a stand-alone episode, but there's a lot to appreciate here. The episode makes for a refreshing change for the season, returning to the show's roots with a stronger focus on the medical aspects over the personal drama. Plus, 'Golden Hour' breaks from the show's usual format and instead unfolds in real-time. All the action takes place within just one hour, producing interesting tension.

9 "You’re My Home"

Season 11, Episode 25

"I do not make decisions lightly. And I don't bow to dictators." 'You're My Home' is the Season 11 finale, notable for being the final regular appearance by Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd. It deals with the continued fallout from the car accidents earlier in the season but, intriguingly, doesn't build up to a fever pitch of drama but, instead, feels like a regular episode. It's a surprising choice that turns out to be effective.

Instead of being larger-than-life, the episode is more restrained, with a focus on romance as well as Meredith's first steps at surviving in the face of her loss. Although heartbroken, she's not destroyed by Derek's death and will make it through. This finale is thus an unusually hopeful one. It could've doubled down on the sadness but instead pulled back. Perhaps Shonda Rhimes understood that viewers couldn't handle much more tragedy, at least until the next season.

8 "The Room Where It Happens"

Season 13, Episode 8

"What do we need to know in order to do our jobs and not simply be mechanics?" Like 'Golden Hour', 'The Room Where It Happens' gets a little experimental, unfolding entirely in one operating room during a single surgery. It's thus one of Grey's Anatomy's rare bottle episodes. Meredith, Owen (Kevin McKidd), Webber, and Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) are the focus, as they debate the best course of action to treat an unidentified male patient. The storytelling benefits from the reduced number of protagonists rather than an unwieldy ensemble cast.

The actors respond well to this increased attention, turning in great performances. The episode gets surprisingly emotional, enhanced by Debbie Allen's direction and the instrumental music choices, including Gail's (Monique Cash) cello performance. Meredith, in particular, is haunted by memories of the day Derek died, seeing her own loss reflected in her patient's situation. The scene where she tells her children about his death is heartrending.

7 'Be Still, My Soul'

Season 13, Episode 18

"Never make yourself small for anyone." 'Be Still, My Soul' was directed by Pompeo herself, and she seemed to pour her heart into it. It's a nostalgic hour, full of subtle references to events and characters from the past, including Izzie (Katherine Heigl), Sloan (Eric Dane), George (T.R. Knight), and more. The plot itself concerns Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) mom, Diane (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), and her worsening health, with the doctors disagreeing over how to treat her.

The episode primarily focuses on Maggie and Diane, telling their story with a sensitive touch. The drama is mostly conveyed through montages and time jumps. While this storytelling method isn't ideal for every scenario, it works well here. Grey’s Anatomy excels at creating impactful montages with tear-jerking music, and this episode is no exception. After years on set, Pompeo clearly absorbed the show's signature style. She would go on to direct another episode in the following season. However, the series' true director-performer extraordinaire is Chandra Wilson, who has helmed an impressive 22 episodes.

6 "One Day Like This"

Season 14, Episode 17

"Faith wouldn't be real faith if you only believe when things are good." The star of this episode is the famously religious April Kepner (Sarah Drew), who is wrestling with a crisis of faith. She starts treating a rabbi (Saul Rubinek) and finds her doubts being challenged. Kepner is often reduced to being simply the Christian character, but here she finally meets her match; someone who thinks about God even more than she does. Their exchanges make for a decent meditation on faith. The rabbi, in particular, has some great lines, like when he says, "Jesus got a raw deal in the sequel."

The episode features some of Drew's very best acting (second only to the devastating 'All I Could Do Was Cry', perhaps). Her philosophical confusion is believable and intense; she's morally adrift. The scene where she comforts the rabbi as he lies blind and near death is certainly moving. 'One Day Like This' is thus a satisfying conclusion to her arc.

5 "Put Me In, Coach"

Season 8, Episode 7

"Surgeons can't be lazy. The risks are too great." To promote collaboration and unity, Owen enrolls the doctors in a softball league, pitting them against Seattle Presbyterian, a rival hospital in the city. It's fun to see the characters in such a different location, and they naturally get up to all kinds of antics. Drunk Meredith and Cristina getting sneakily drunk is especially entertaining.

There's also a touching scene where the two gaze at clouds, and Meredith insists that they have to believe that everything will be okay. In other words, 'Put Me In, Coach' is a lighter episode, even if Lexie's (Chyler Leigh) storyline gets intense, as she becomes jealous of Sloan's new relationship. Even though most of the drama takes place on the field, there's still a ton of medicine, which the episode dives into deeply. The writing is also solid; comparing it to the more recent seasons is actually somewhat jarring, as it's significantly more gripping and immersive.

4 "I Saw What I Saw"

Season 6, Episode 6

"In order to get a good diagnosis, doctors have to constantly change their perspective." "I Saw What I Saw' revolves around the firing of April after her error leads to a tragedy. The episode takes a Rashomon approach, recounting the events of that day from the perspectives of Cristina (Sandra Oh), Bailey, Alex (Justin Chambers), Callie (Sara Ramirez), Lexie, Jackson (Jesse Williams), and Reed (Nora Zehetner). All of their accounts differ, emphasizing themes of perception and bias.

This style was perfect for unraveling the mystery of who was responsible for losing the ER patient. The episode also cleverly uses misdirection to keep the viewer guessing. Additionally, it highlights how skipping a seemingly minor step, like checking an airway, can have fatal consequences in the medical world. As usual, Grey's Anatomy is at its best when concentrating on the medicine, rather than personal stuff. This was always the winning formula that separated it from other soap operas in the late 2000s.

3 "Moment Of Truth"

Season 8, Episode 21

"I just punched a guy, and it felt really good." The central tension of this episode is the oral board exam which several of the main characters must face. Each of them naturally faces obstacles that threaten to mess with their day. Meredith gets stomach flu, April's feelings for Jackson deepen, and Alex grapples with guilt over his absence from the hospital while Tommy's (Amanda Fuller) condition deteriorates.

The episode repeatedly subverts the viewer's expectations and ratchets up the tension by withholding information. It leads one to assume that Alex has missed his exam, for example. Plus, there's substantial character development in this one, especially for April. She loses her virginity and gets into a barroom brawl; not one bad for one hour of TV. She delivers one of the most enjoyable onscreen punches since Hermione walloped Draco Malfoy. As a result, 'Moment of Truth' rapidly takes April from being one of the show's most annoying characters to one of the most likable.

2 "If/Then"

Season 8, Episode 13

"Your life is a gift. Accept it." 'If/Then' is another episode that deviates from the show's usual structure. It presents an alternate reality in Meredith's dream where her mother, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), never succumbed to Alzheimer's and was a more supportive parent. This butterfly effect completely rewrites the dynamics of Seattle Grace - and makes Meredith much happier. On the darker side, Lexie grows up with a fractured family life and now battles addiction.

The episode stumbles at times, mainly because it tries to cram so much in. Each main character is given their moment, and many have entire storylines. Additionally, beloved characters like Addison (Kate Walsh) return in cameo appearances. Overall, though, it works and makes a sharp comment about chance and contingency in life. The harshest part is that even in this alternate timeline, Meredith still can't fully win over her mother's approval. Still, the message is about accepting one's fate and making the most of the cards you're dealt.

1 "These Arms Of Mine"

Season 7, Episode 6

"Being a hero has its price." 'These Arms of Mine' gets a little meta, with a documentary crew arriving at the hospital months after the shooting in the Season 6 finale. They're there to chronicle the recovery journey of both doctors and patients, with cameras following them as they work. A memorable subplot involves a challenging arm transplant, which tests the abilities of Owen, Sloan, Derek, and Callie. Another concerns Bailey and her patient Mary (Mandy Moore), who reconnect, though Mary's condition is dire. Plus, there are also some good lines, like Derek saying wearily, "Doctor Yang and my wife sometimes have sleepovers, in my bed, with me in it."

This fictional documentary format is refreshing compared to the melodramatic tone of previous episodes. While there's still the typical relationship drama and surgical feats, the episode is restrained and poignant rather than in-your-face. It's also intriguing to compare the character's inner lives with the facade they present to the camera. One could almost imagine an entire season shot in this mock-documentary style, with the characters speaking to the character in asides.

