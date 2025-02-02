Now midway through Season 21, Grey's Anatomy has quite the legacy. It has followed a number of surgeons over the years at what is now called Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and there are now only three of the original characters still on the show: Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) as a frequent recurring character who still narrates every episode, as well as the continued main characters, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).
Grey's Anatomy's storylines tend to focus on either the many unique medical emergencies that the doctors tend to at the hospital, or the number of dangerous and life-threatening things that frequently happen to them. At its core are the characters, even as many have entered and exited the show over the years. These have led to a number of character development arcs, romantic relationships, and strong friendships. These are the 10 best friendships in Grey's Anatomy, ranked.
Grey's Anatomy
- Release Date
- March 27, 2005
A high-intensity medical drama which follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
- Network
- ABC
- Cast
- Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers, Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Bokhee An, camilla luddington, Patrick Dempsey, Sara Ramirez, Jessica Capshaw, Sandra Oh, Caterina Scorsone, Sarah Drew, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jason George, Eric Dane, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jake Borelli, Katherine Heigl, Jerrika Hinton, Chyler Leigh, Chris Carmack, T.R. Knight, Debbie Allen, Jaicy Elliot, Anthony Hill, Kate Walsh, Greg Germann, Isaiah Washington, Aniela Gumbs, Martin Henderson, Payton Silver, Gaius Charles, Tessa Ferrer, Stefania Spampinato, Alex Landi, Scott Speedman, Mark Saul, Nicole Rubio, Richard Flood, Ryder Goodstadt, Steven W. Bailey, Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Midori Francis, Niko Terho
- Directors
- Rob Corn, Kevin McKidd, Debbie Allen, Chandra Wilson, Allison Liddi-Brown, Jeannot Szwarc, Tony Phelan
- Writers
- Shonda Rhimes, Julie Wong, Jen Klein, Tameson Duffy, Meg Marinis
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Seasons
- 21
- Character(s)
- Dr. Meredith Grey, Dr. Miranda Bailey, Dr. Richard Webber, Dr. Alex Karev, Dr. Owen Hunt, Dr. Jackson Avery, Nurse Bokhee, Dr. Jo Wilson, Dr. Derek Shepherd, Dr. Callie Torres, Dr. Arizona Robbins, Dr. Cristina Yang, Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Dr. April Kepner, Dr. Maggie Pierce, Dr. Teddy Altman, Dr. Ben Warren, Dr. Mark Sloan, Dr. Andrew DeLuca, Dr. Levi Schmitt, Dr. Izzie Stevens, Dr. Stephanie Edwards, Dr. Lexie Grey, Dr. Atticus Lincoln, Dr. George O'Malley, Dr. Catherine Fox, Dr. Taryn Helm, Dr. Winston Ndugu, Dr. Addison Montgomery, Dr. Thomas Koracick, Dr. Preston Burke, Zola Gray Shepard, Dr. Nathan Riggs, Dr. Knox, Dr. Shane Ross, Dr. Leah Murphy, Dr. Carina DeLuca, Dr. Nico Kim, Dr. Nick Marsh, Intern Steve, Paramedic Nicole, Dr. Cormac Hayes, Derek Bailey Shepherd, Joe, Dr. Jules Millin, Dr. Simone Griffith, Dr. Benson Kwan, Dr. Mika Yasuda, Dr. Lucas Adams
- Creator(s)
- Shonda Rhimes, Michelle Lirtzman
- Where To Watch
- Hulu
10 Arizona and Teddy
Played by Jessica Capshaw and Kim Raver
When Teddy (Kim Raver) was first introduced in Season 6, her main storylines were with Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Cristina (Sandra Oh). She became an incredible mentor to Cristina while navigating a complicated friendship with Owen, but Teddy really only had significant interactions with these two characters. Grey's Anatomy was able to flesh out Teddy's character more through her friendship with Arizona (Jessica Capshaw).
For the rest of the time that they were both on the show, Arizona and Teddy remained close and supported each other through their biggest tragedies.
Teddy and Arizona first became friends after Arizona boldly confronted Teddy about her feelings for Owen. She told Teddy that she liked to fix things, and would fix Teddy's situation with Owen and Cristina by becoming her friend. While another character would have been put off by this, Teddy accepted her offer, and a really lovely friendship developed. For the rest of the time that they were both on the show, Arizona and Teddy remained close and supported each other through their biggest tragedies.
9 Derek and Lexie
Played by Patrick Dempsey and Chyler Leigh
Apart from a brief weird flirtation in Season 3 that most Grey's Anatomy fans prefer to forget, Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Lexie (Chyler Leigh) had one of the best sibling-like friendships on the show. Even before Meredith warmed up to Lexie, Derek was looking out for Lexie and had her best interests at heart. He brought her back to Meredith's house when she needed a place to stay, and he played the protective older brother to Mark (Eric Dane).
Derek became Lexie's mentor at work, but at home, he was her brother and close friend.
These two really became a great duo in Season 8. Derek became Lexie's mentor at work, but at home, he was her brother and close friend. She was able to open up to him about her continued feelings for Mark, and he in turn supported her. These two had a very sweet and funny friendship, and it's a shame that Grey's Anatomy didn't give much attention to Derek's grief over Lexie's death in the plane crash, due to the focus on his injured hand.
8 Bailey and George
Played by Chandra Wilson and T.R. Knight
Although Miranda Bailey was very tough on her original five interns, she really did grow to love them all. That being said, George (T. R. Knight) was always her clear favorite. They became particularly close after George helped Bailey deliver her Tuck under some of the most stressful circumstances in Grey's Anatomy history. Bailey even gave Tuck the middle name of "George."
George's death absolutely gutted Bailey, though, and it permanently changed her as a character.
Grey's Anatomy doesn't always explore the lasting grief over its characters' deaths, beyond the romantic partners and siblings of the character who has died. George's death absolutely gutted Bailey, though, and it permanently changed her as a character. In Season 8, when George's mom (Debra Monk) was a patient at the hospital, Bailey reflected with Meredith about how hard his death was on her, before adding that he was her favorite.
7 Mark and Jackson
Played by Eric Dane and Jesse Williams
Grey's Anatomy has had many great duos over the years that consist of one surgeon mentoring another. One of the best of these was the working relationship and eventual friendship between Mark and Jackson (Jesse Williams). What started out as a sweet mentorship became one of the funniest and most enjoyable friendships of the show, as Mark and Jackson became "The Plastic Posse."
Jackson and Mark's slightly codependent friendship was a lot of fun to watch...
Jackson and Mark's slightly codependent friendship was a lot of fun to watch, especially after Grey's Anatomy dropped the love triangle with Lexie. Mark helped Jackson study for his boards, while Jackson had Mark's back during playful disagreements with Callie (Sara Ramirez) and Arizona. Mark even referred to Jackson once as his "better half," and ultimately made sure to share some life advice with Jackson while briefly awake from his coma in Season 9.
