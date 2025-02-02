Now midway through Season 21, Grey's Anatomy has quite the legacy. It has followed a number of surgeons over the years at what is now called Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and there are now only three of the original characters still on the show: Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) as a frequent recurring character who still narrates every episode, as well as the continued main characters, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).

Grey's Anatomy's storylines tend to focus on either the many unique medical emergencies that the doctors tend to at the hospital, or the number of dangerous and life-threatening things that frequently happen to them. At its core are the characters, even as many have entered and exited the show over the years. These have led to a number of character development arcs, romantic relationships, and strong friendships. These are the 10 best friendships in Grey's Anatomy, ranked.

10 Arizona and Teddy

Played by Jessica Capshaw and Kim Raver

Image via ABC

When Teddy (Kim Raver) was first introduced in Season 6, her main storylines were with Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Cristina (Sandra Oh). She became an incredible mentor to Cristina while navigating a complicated friendship with Owen, but Teddy really only had significant interactions with these two characters. Grey's Anatomy was able to flesh out Teddy's character more through her friendship with Arizona (Jessica Capshaw).

For the rest of the time that they were both on the show, Arizona and Teddy remained close and supported each other through their biggest tragedies.

Teddy and Arizona first became friends after Arizona boldly confronted Teddy about her feelings for Owen. She told Teddy that she liked to fix things, and would fix Teddy's situation with Owen and Cristina by becoming her friend. While another character would have been put off by this, Teddy accepted her offer, and a really lovely friendship developed. For the rest of the time that they were both on the show, Arizona and Teddy remained close and supported each other through their biggest tragedies.

9 Derek and Lexie

Played by Patrick Dempsey and Chyler Leigh

Image via ABC

Apart from a brief weird flirtation in Season 3 that most Grey's Anatomy fans prefer to forget, Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Lexie (Chyler Leigh) had one of the best sibling-like friendships on the show. Even before Meredith warmed up to Lexie, Derek was looking out for Lexie and had her best interests at heart. He brought her back to Meredith's house when she needed a place to stay, and he played the protective older brother to Mark (Eric Dane).

Derek became Lexie's mentor at work, but at home, he was her brother and close friend.

These two really became a great duo in Season 8. Derek became Lexie's mentor at work, but at home, he was her brother and close friend. She was able to open up to him about her continued feelings for Mark, and he in turn supported her. These two had a very sweet and funny friendship, and it's a shame that Grey's Anatomy didn't give much attention to Derek's grief over Lexie's death in the plane crash, due to the focus on his injured hand.

8 Bailey and George

Played by Chandra Wilson and T.R. Knight

Image via ABC

Although Miranda Bailey was very tough on her original five interns, she really did grow to love them all. That being said, George (T. R. Knight) was always her clear favorite. They became particularly close after George helped Bailey deliver her Tuck under some of the most stressful circumstances in Grey's Anatomy history. Bailey even gave Tuck the middle name of "George."

George's death absolutely gutted Bailey, though, and it permanently changed her as a character.

Grey's Anatomy doesn't always explore the lasting grief over its characters' deaths, beyond the romantic partners and siblings of the character who has died. George's death absolutely gutted Bailey, though, and it permanently changed her as a character. In Season 8, when George's mom (Debra Monk) was a patient at the hospital, Bailey reflected with Meredith about how hard his death was on her, before adding that he was her favorite.

7 Mark and Jackson

Played by Eric Dane and Jesse Williams

Image via ABC

Grey's Anatomy has had many great duos over the years that consist of one surgeon mentoring another. One of the best of these was the working relationship and eventual friendship between Mark and Jackson (Jesse Williams). What started out as a sweet mentorship became one of the funniest and most enjoyable friendships of the show, as Mark and Jackson became "The Plastic Posse."

Jackson and Mark's slightly codependent friendship was a lot of fun to watch...

Jackson and Mark's slightly codependent friendship was a lot of fun to watch, especially after Grey's Anatomy dropped the love triangle with Lexie. Mark helped Jackson study for his boards, while Jackson had Mark's back during playful disagreements with Callie (Sara Ramirez) and Arizona. Mark even referred to Jackson once as his "better half," and ultimately made sure to share some life advice with Jackson while briefly awake from his coma in Season 9.

6 Izzie and George

Played by Katherine Heigl and T.R. Knight