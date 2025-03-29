This year, Grey's Anatomy celebrates its 20th anniversary. Since the medical series aired its first episode, hundreds of characters popped in and out every season, and a good number of them didn't make it very far into the show's 21 seasons. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, franchise creator Shonda Rhimes reveals that despite the high body count of the series, there is one death that she still hasn't managed to get over: Denny Duquette's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The information is a bit of a shocker, because Denny died pretty early in the series' run, all the way back in Season 2. However, it was also the show's first big death, which had an impact on pretty much everyone who watched it. Denny was admitted to the hospital with a heart condition and immediately fell in love with Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl). When his health gets worse, Izzie breaks a good number of ethical rules in order to try to save him, but he doesn't make it. Izzie was devastated — and so was the then-showrunner Rhimes, who penned the episode herself. She stated:

"I don't think I've ever gotten over killing Denny, ever. I cried when he died. Literally, I cried when they were shooting it. I couldn't be on the stage. I cried beforehand. I knew it was the story, and it was one of the first times that we had had a board where, at the beginning of the season, I was saying, 'We're going to meet this guy who's dying young.' And then at the end of the season, we had on the board, it said, 'Dying young guy dies young.' And I was like, 'And that's what we're doing.' And when we got to dying young guy dies young, I was like, 'Oh my God, it's going to have to happen.' Because I loved his relationship [with Izzie]. I thought it was great."

Denny Made a Comeback in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Image via ABC

Rhimes isn't the only one that shed tears for Denny. Until today, nineteen seasons later, the character is still listed as one of the most impactful deaths in the history of the series — and we're talking about a show that killed off several of its lead stars including Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Giannotti). Dean Morgan was a guest star on the series, but his character became so beloved by audiences that he might as well have been a regular.

After his character's death, Dean Morgan returned to the sets of Grey's Anatomy on two occasions. In Season 3, when Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has a near-death experience and sees a bunch of dead people; and for a good chunk of Season 5, when Izzie starts having visions of him due to a tumor in her brain. Today, though, Dean Morgan is mostly known for playing the ruthless Negan in The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Dead City.

You can stream all seasons of Grey's Anatomy on Hulu.