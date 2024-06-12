The Big Picture Jason George officially returns to Grey's Anatomy as a series regular after starring in Station 19.

George closed a deal to join the main cast after the conclusion of Station 19's final season.

Two series regulars are set to exit Grey's Anatomy as George makes his comeback.

Months after Station 19’s lead star Jason George teased his potential return to the long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, Deadline has now officially confirmed that he is indeed rejoining the franchise as a series regular. George starred as Ben Warren in Grey’s Anatomy since season 6 and was a series regular from seasons 12 to 14 before his exit to work on the spinoff Station 19.

George closed a deal to join the main cast of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which comes right on the heels of the conclusion of Station 19, that aired its final episode on May 30, 2024. The firefighter series ran for seven seasons with 105 episodes, all of which had George as a series regular. However, while filming, he also made several guest appearances on Grey’s Anatomy.

Back in May while discussing Station 19’s finale, George failed to reveal what the future held for his Grey Anatomy’s character in the series, but he was open to the possibility of making a comeback. In addition to the actor, Stefania Spampinato is another Grey’s Anatomy star who was featured in Station 19. She reprised her role as Dr. Carina DeLuca, but as of now, there are no plans for her to return to the mothership.

Jason George’s Return Coincides With Two Exits

Image via ABC

As George gears up to rejoin Grey’s Anatomy, two series regulars, Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt) and Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda), are set to take their exit from the medical series. Still, the duo will return in the Fall to conclude their character’s storyline.

As for George, fans will no doubt be thrilled to learn about his return to Grey’s Anatomy, especially considering his personal connection to Grey Sloan through his marriage to Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey, which was revisited with one final crossover in the show’s season 20 finale. Moreover, he has been a part of the Shondaland clan for over twenty years, not just as a character on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 but also as a series regular on Off The Map.

All episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are currently available to stream on Hulu.