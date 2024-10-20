With 20 seasons and a 21st on the way, Grey’s Anatomy has firmly established itself as the longest-running medical drama on television. Since its debut in 2005, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital has been the backdrop for countless unforgettable moments across 432 episodes, showcasing its doctors — ranging from interns to attendings — as they navigate the highs and lows of their careers and personal lives. While the show’s legacy is undeniable, it’s hard to ignore the emotional toll it can take on viewers. Between shocking twists and unexpected character deaths, even the most devoted fans may find themselves drained by the series' many curveballs.

In contrast, the standout K-drama Hospital Playlist offers a refreshing take on the medical drama genre. Embracing a slice-of-life approach, Hospital Playlist embodies the idea that "laughter is the best medicine," all while addressing the serious nature of being a doctor. The story follows five long-time friends working in different departments, often crossing paths as they tackle both professional responsibilities and personal challenges. This results in a show that uplifts audiences, reminding us that while a medical career can be strenuous and taxing, the camaraderie shared along the way helps alleviate the pressures.

‘Hospital Playlist’ Celebrates Healthy Friendships Over Toxic Work Dynamics

Grey’s Anatomy leans hard into the chaos of toxic relationships, both in the operating room and beyond. Take for example, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), one of the original MAGIC crew — her promising start as a doctor spirals when she makes the reckless voice to cut Denny Duquette’s LVAD wire, putting her desires ahead of medical ethics. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), a trauma surgeon with personal baggage, reveals his manipulative side in his relationship with Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), pressuring her to have children despite her firm refusal. These instances reflect the messy, self-serving side of the hospital drama that later on becomes the overarching theme of the show.

On the other hand, Hospital Playlist thrives on the power of friendship, without making it a total cheesy cliche. The five main doctors — Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk), Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho), Yang Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) — have been best friends since their med school day since 1999, and that bond only deepens over the 20 years they’ve worked together. Outside of work, they’ve also stood by each other in life’s ups and downs, offering quiet support without ever overstepping boundaries or creating unnecessary tension within the friendship.

Medical Emergencies Are Much More Realistically Rooted

Grey’s Anatomy loves to reel viewers in with insane medical cases that seem too wild to be true. While some are based on real conditions, they’re often stretched to the extreme for maximum drama. Remember the patient with Tree Man Syndrome? His body was covered in bark-like warts, a result of severe HPV and immune deficiency — rare, but enough to send a shiver down our spines. In Season 3, audiences are introduced to a girl who couldn’t feel pain at all. Although there is an actual condition for this, true to the show’s nature, the plot is taken to dramatic heights for creative purposes, portraying the illness as more like a superpower than a medical issue.

Meanwhile, Hospital Playlist takes a grounded approach, focusing on cases you can imagine hearing about in real life. The heartbreak is no less intense, but it feels more relatable. Jeong-won, the pediatric surgeon, faces a crushing moment when he is unable to save a child, making him question his decision to pursue medicine. In another storyline, Song-hwa tends to a high school friend battling depression due to her breast cancer. No extreme scenarios here — just the raw, emotional weight of real-life situations experienced by both doctors and patients.

‘Hospital Playlist’ Delivers Genuine Laughs Amid Tense Environments

Being a fan of Grey’s Anatomy means embracing drama that sometimes goes overboard. One of the most devastating moments is the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) soulmate. But it’s not just his death — it’s the emotional teasing beforehand that pulls at your heartstrings. The show leads fans through misdirection and imagined scenarios, making the final moment of Meredith pulling the plug all the more gut-wrenching. And just when you think it can’t get more extreme, there’s the Season 8 plane crash, where our beloved surgeons are stranded in the mountains.

As for Hospital Playlist, the series offers a break from the intensity with its lighthearted, comedic moments. The doctors know how to have fun outside the wards, whether they’re squabbling with the siblings over spicy food or playing in their not-so-great band. There’s even a scene with a doctor performing emergency surgery with a Darth Vader hat that’s accidentally glued to his head. The humor adds humanity to the characters, showing that they’re real people and not just robots working day and night in the hospital. At the end of the day, whether you’re up for Grey’s Anatomy’s high-stakes tension, or Hospital Playlist’s more down-to-earth take, both shows reveal the chaotic, unpredictable world of medicine and the individuals who make it their living.

Hospital Playlist is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

