Grey’s Anatomy star Kim Raver has revealed her wish for the hit medical drama to continue beyond a twentieth season. In a recent interview with ET Online, the actress, who recently directed an episode of the drama, also teased what is to come whilst expressing her admiration for ex-castmates, Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary.

Raver recently revealed that she would like to see Grey’s Anatomy have a Season 20, with the series holding the potential to continue well into the future. “Oh, let’s keep on going!” the actress, who plays Dr Teddy Altman, said in the interview, revealing her enthusiasm for the drama series. “We would all love Season 20. There feels something very momentous about a Season 20.” Whilst the show is currently in its nineteenth season and has seen several series regulars leave recently, Raver doesn’t believe it’s time for the drama to end anytime soon with new character stories yet to be told. “I just feel like there’s [something] inherently in Grey’s Anatomy and the amazing way to tell human stories and I feel like that just can keep going. We have all these new, young interns and there’s so many stories to be told with them and I love them in contrast with the attendings." She believes the series can continue for many more years to come, attributing the show’s longevity to “the ever-evolving” stories.

Raver recently switched roles to direct an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, teasing fans about what is to come this season. “I had the best time,” Raver recounted, thankful for the opportunity to step behind the camera for Thursday’s episode, ‘Training Day’. “I think people will feel like, 'Oh, you're on Grey's, you'll get to direct,' and you really have to earn it with [Debbie], which is amazing. I really had to go through all of the steps and learn from her and it was literally like 'Training Day,'" Raver admitted. “And that's what I felt like in order to get there. Thank God because this episode is huge." Whilst she wouldn’t reveal too much about what is to come this season, she did promise the next episode will be “pretty intense.” “It's definitely not an episode that you want to miss. There's this fantastic cliffhanger. I got to design how I wanted the episode to go out and I sort of take it to the edge. It's really exciting."

RELATED: Kelly McCreary to Exit 'Grey's Anatomy' After Nine Seasons

In the same interview, Raver also admitted that she missed working with her co-stars, Pompeo and McCreary, who recently left their roles. “I'm gonna miss her so much. She is such a talent and such a wonderful human being, but at the same time I'm so excited for her,” Raver said about McCreary, who announced last week that she will leave her role as Dr Maggie Pierce, making her final appearance in the episode airing April 13, 2023. “I think she has so many incredible roles and adventures [to come]. We're all so sad to see her go, but we are so excited for her 'cause I just think she’s going to take off with her talent." Raver was also very supportive of Pompeo, who announced in November last year that she would no longer play the titular role of Meredith Grey, teasing that the actress may or may not make another appearance in the series apart from offering voice overs and acting as an executive producer. “We might see her in Boston coming up, we might not,” Raver hinted. “I see her on set. Just the other day, I saw her... biking through the stages. When I was editing, she did the voiceover, so she’s still there. She still has a real impact on the show."

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running scripted prime time show airing on ABC, having premiered on March 27, 2005. The series revolves around the lives of the staff of the fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington, with Season 19 focusing on a wider ranger of cast members post Meredith Grey’s (Pompeo) departure earlier in the season, which premiered on October 6 last year. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the current season stars Raver, Pompeo, McCreary, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midon Francis, Niko Terho, and Scott Speedman.

Grey’s Anatomy currently airs Thursdays on ABC. Check out the recently released promo for the series below: