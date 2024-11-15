Two decades into the series, Grey’s Anatomy still offers heartache. Jake Borelli, who has played Levi Schmitt for seven years in the medical drama, had to say goodbye to his character following Season 21, Episode 7. Borelli opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the hardships of leaving the show he has been on for so long. During the episode “If You Live,” Levi is written off by moving to Texas for a research pediatric job. He bids farewell to Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), who asks him to be godfather to her children. It is an emotional episode, a feeling that Borelli shared upon learning that he was leaving.

“I was heartbroken. Honestly, it was pretty devastating, especially because I love him so much, and I see what this sort of representation on TV, especially on a show as big as Grey’s, has done to people all around the world. I’m constantly hearing stories from queer people all around the world who either finally feel seen by this show, or even parents of queer kids saying that they now finally have the language to talk to their kids about their queerness. And so, yeah, knowing that that story was gonna come to an end, especially in the political climate that we’re in right now, was tough.”

Borelli went on to share his hopes that Levi would return but acknowledged that he was happy about where his character ended up. This was a positive end for a queer character, something that is not always portrayed in media. Borelli commends Grey’s Anatomy’s representation of the demographic, even if it is bittersweet.

Borelli Appreciated His Season 21 'Grey’s Anatomy' Story

Shonda Rhimes's first series has always been at the forefront of representation. The large ensemble cast has included characters from all walks of life, and queer representation is part of that. Jake Borelli was especially moved when he learned that Levi would become godfather to Jo’s twins.

“That’s massive, especially for a queer person, to hear that you’re accepted fully as who you are, and I think it’s massive in the political climate we’re in right now where people are trying to villainize queer people, trying to separate them from children," Borelli shared.

He is one of two queer characters that are leaving the series. Midori Francis, who plays Mika, is also departing Grey’s Anatomy at a time when the culture surrounding social issues is so in flux. Many characters have come and gone, so it should be safe to assume queer representation won’t be lacking for too long. But Levi leaving the series is a loss. He has come a long way in the seven years he’s been on the show, finally in a stable relationship with the Grey Sloan chaplain, James (Michael Thomas Grant).

Viewers can only hope that Levi will be one of many Grey’s Anatomy characters who have returned after time away. Fans can watch Season 21 on ABC and stream previous seasons on Netflix.

