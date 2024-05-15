The Big Picture Midori Francis will be leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after two years playing Mika Yasuda on Grey's Anatomy this season.

Her character, Yasuda, has won audiences over with her dark sense of humor and surgical skills, and has been helping Teddy Altman.

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will have to continue without one of the best interns to walk through its doors in the recent past. Deadline reports that Midori Francis' time on Grey's Anatomy is ending as she's set to leave this season. The actress has played Mika Yasuda for the past two years. Yasuda was part of the new batch of interns who arrived at the hospital in Season 19. Francis will no longer be a series regular, taking a guest role in the coming season to give her character a proper goodbye. Reportedly, the reason behind the exit was an amicable understanding as Francis seeks to pursue other opportunities. The news comes mere days after it was revealed that Jake Borelli is also exiting the series where he played Dr. Levi Schmitt for the past seven years.

Yasuda quickly won the audience's hearts with her dark sense of humor, and her skills as a surgical resident are unmatched. Lately, she has been helping Teddy Altman recover from serious surgery that saved his life. Relationships-wise, Yashida is the middle child in a nine-child family. Being the middle child cost her attention, and she's used to being overlooked and underestimated, something she's learned to use to her advantage. Yasuda has been in a romantic relationship with Taryn and is roommates with Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr), with whom she began her residency at the hospital.

Where You May Have Seen Midori Francis Before

Before joining Grey's Anatomy, Francis played Lily in the holiday romcom series Dash & Lily on Netflix, where she co-starred with Austin Abrams. The series follows Dash and Lily as they communicate through notebooks and begin falling in love in New York City. Francis starred in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1 as Alicia, Leighton Murray's (Reneé Rapp) love interest. Other credits include Good Boys, The Birch, Afterlife of the Party, and Unseen.

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 21 and is set to premiere this fall. While unveiling their fall premiere schedule, ABC revealed that Grey's Anatomy would change timeslots and air at 10 PM, an hour later than usual. It occupies the slot previously set for the now-canceled Station 19. Ryan Murphy's new drama, Dr. Odyssey, will air at 9 PM following a lead-in by 9-1-1 Season 8.

Current cast members include Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber), Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt), Caterina Scorsone (Dr. Amelia Shepherd), Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson), Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman), Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt), Chris Carmack (Dr. Atticus Lincoln), Anthony Hill (Dr. Winston Ndugu), Shum Jr. (Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan), Adelaide Kane (Dr. Jules Millin), Alexis Floyd (Dr. Simone Griffith), Niko Terho (Dr. Lucas Adams), and Francis (Dr. Mika Yasuda).

